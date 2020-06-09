Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sewing Machines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Sewing Machines market worldwide will grow by a projected US$11.2 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. Industrial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.7% and reach a market size of US$41.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Industrial market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$250.4 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$280.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Industrial segment will reach a market size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Sewing Machines market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.8 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Sewing Machines: Providing Limitless Creativity for Industrial Users, Quilters, Home Decor Sewers,and Fashion Enthusiasts

Recent Market Activity

Global Market Outlook

Asian Countries Continue to Turbo ChargeFuture Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sewing Machines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Demand for Advanced and Feature Rich Sewing Machines Drive Healthy Market Growth

LCD Touch Screens, Laser Technologies, LED Lighting Elevate Sewing Machines Convenience to the Next Level

Key Determinants of an Advanced Home Sewing Machine Model

Energy-Efficiency: A Key Factor Driving Technology Innovation

Computerized Sewing Machines: A Major Innovation Fueling Market Growth

Innovative Embroidery Software Spells Significant Market Opportunities

Sewing: A Stress Buster

The DIY Rage Promises Bright Prospects for the Market

Steady Launch of User-Friendly Models for New Sewing Enthusiasts

Growing Preference for Industrial Sewing Machinesby Home Sewers Boosts Market Demand

Specialized Sewing Machines for Sewing,Repairing, and Fixing Leather Products Growin Prominence

Reshoring in Developed Regions: A Business Casefor Advanced Sewing Machinery

Favorable Trends in the Apparel Industry AugursWell for the Market

Burgeoning Crafts Industry: A Key Growth Driver

Growth in Automotive Production Drives Demandfor Car Hoods and Upholstery Sewing Machines

Demographic Transformations Strengthens Market Prospects

Rising Global Population Propels Demandfor Clothing and Other Consumer Products

Burgeoning Middle Class Population PromoteMarket Growth

Operator Safety: A Major Challenge toReckon With

Sewing Robot: The Future of Fashion

Sewing Machines with Wireless Technology andInternet Connectivity

Machines with In-Built Needle Threader,Top Loading and Drop-in Bobbin Systems

Sewing Machines for Stitching Robots, ImplantableSystems and Wearable Electronics

Digitally Advanced Sewing Machines

High-Speed Sewing Machines



