Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release June 9, 2020 at 1.15 p.m. EEST





Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Heini Kaihu Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20200609105237_7 Issuer Name: Rovio Entertainment Corporation LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568 Transaction details Transaction date: June 8, 2020 Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000266804 Volume: (1): Volume: 1722 Unit price: EUR



Aggregated transactions: Volume: 1722 Volume weighted average price: 0 Euro

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

rene.lindell@rovio.com

+358 40 485 8985

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en