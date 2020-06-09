Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis epidemiology [segmented as Total Prevalence, Diagnosed Population, Etiology associated with NCFB, Gender-specific Prevalent Population, Severity and Microbiology of NCFB] scenario of Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis in 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



The epidemiology segment also provides the Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market

Market Insights:

What was the Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis Market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?

What would be the Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis total market Size as well as market Size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the market across 7MM and which country will have the largest Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market Size during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR, the Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market growth till 2030 and what will be the resultant market Size in the year 2030?

How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and a subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of NCFB in 2017

2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of NCFB in 2030



3. Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Etiology and manifestations

3.3. Symptoms

3.4. Pathophysiology

3.5. Diagnosis

3.6. Prognosis



4. Treatment and management



5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Total Prevalence of Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis in 7MM



6. Country Wise-Epidemiology

6.1. United States

6.2. EU-5

6.3. Japan



7. Unmet needs



8. Emerging Drugs

8.1. Ciprofloxacin dispersion for inhalation: Aradigm Corporation

8.2. Colistimethate sodium: Zambon

8.3. Tobramycin inhalation powder (TIP): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

8.4. INS1007: Insmed Incorporated



9. Market Outlook by Country

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Market size of Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis in 7MM

9.3. The United States: Market Outlook

9.4. United States Market Size

9.5. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

9.6. Japan: Market Outlook



10. Market Drivers



11. Market Barriers



Companies Mentioned



Aradigm Corporation

Zambon

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Insmed Incorporated

