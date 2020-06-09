Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the bioinformatics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter bioinformatics partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors bioinformatics technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all bioinformatics partnering deals announced since January 2014, including financial terms where available, including over 1200 links to online deal records of actual bioinformatics partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by bioinformatics partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and bioinformatics partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in bioinformatics partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of bioinformatics technologies and products.
Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements provides the reader with the following key benefits:
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in bioinformatics dealmaking
Chapter 3 - Leading bioinformatics deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top bioinformatics deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active bioinformatics dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active bioinformatics dealmakers
4.3. Most active bioinformatics partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Bioinformatics contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Bioinformatics contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Bioinformatics dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
A selection of companies mentioned include:
