Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the bioinformatics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

Trends in bioinformatics partnering deals

Deal terms analysis

Partnering agreement structure

Partnering contract documents

Top deals by value

Most active deal makers

Financial deal terms for bioinformatics

The report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the bioinformatics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter bioinformatics partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors bioinformatics technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all bioinformatics partnering deals announced since January 2014, including financial terms where available, including over 1200 links to online deal records of actual bioinformatics partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by bioinformatics partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and bioinformatics partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in bioinformatics partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of bioinformatics technologies and products.



Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of bioinformatics deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of bioinformatics agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 1100 bioinformatics deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual bioinformatics contracts enter into by the leading bigpharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a bioinformatics agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in bioinformatics dealmaking



Chapter 3 - Leading bioinformatics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top bioinformatics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active bioinformatics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active bioinformatics dealmakers

4.3. Most active bioinformatics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Bioinformatics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Bioinformatics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Bioinformatics dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



