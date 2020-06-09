IRVINE, Calif., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation, a national provider of risk management solutions, today announced the expansion of case management resources and virtual tools to support injured workers throughout COVID-19 as well as to assist organizations as they transition back to the workplace.



As the pandemic continues to evolve, CorVel has expanded case management tools and resources to facilitate better care for injured workers, including:

Virtual wellness checks by nurse case managers to mitigate anxiety and ensure precautionary measures are followed to prevent COVID-19 exposure.

Transfer of care to virtual physical therapy and virtual cognitive therapy to allow progress to continue.

Home delivery of prescriptions, which case managers coordinate with CorVel’s certified pharmacy technicians to ensure all medications are appropriate and safe for the compensable injury.

Direct-to-telehealth programs to provide care for workers whose physicians are not currently practicing in a brick and mortar facility.

An app that promotes, measures, and reports conditioning and rehabilitation for those injured workers recovering at home.

CorVel has introduced a new tool to help case managers support injured workers facing an upcoming surgery, recovering from an injury, or experiencing back pain. Combining clinical expertise with technology, this easy-to-use app is a musculoskeletal recovery platform designed to improve patients’ physical conditioning and preparedness for return to work. The app is a customizable program that supports employees during their recovery. The platform tracks program compliance, recovery metrics, activity levels, and patient-reported outcomes, allowing CorVel case managers to engage more proactively in the recovery process.

Previous results from using the app have shown:

57% faster return to work

28% decrease in temporary total disability days

38% reduction in average medical costs

22% decrease in physical therapy spend

Musculoskeletal conditions are the highest medical expense for employers. The platform provides prehab and rehab medical guidance in a clear, intuitive interface that is proven to improve patient outcomes and reduce medical spend.

“This is a constantly changing environment in regard to work duties,” said CorVel President and CEO Michael Combs. “Claims professionals must utilize skills of investigation and analysis while balancing the need to be empathetic, understanding, and caring. We are working intentionally to adapt to the situation by providing our case managers with innovative tools to monitor risk and recovery and support the injured worker,” continued Combs.

In addition to the expanded resources, CorVel has developed services to perform employee assessment screenings and education to promote a safe workspace based on CDC guidelines. The goal is to provide customers with proactive solutions to facilitate return to work and assist organizations with procedures and protocols to achieve optimal workforce health and productivity. These services include:

Assessment Screening for Return to Work: A one-page questionnaire instructs and educates employees on COVID-19-related symptoms, social distancing, face mask usage, and other protocols to promote a safe workspace. This service is provided to the employer to accommodate return to work.

Assessment Screening and Clinical Confirmation for Return to Work: Employee assessment screening features a one-page questionnaire administered by a nurse to instruct and educate the employee based on CDC guidelines and recommendations. It includes education on social distancing, face mask usage, and potential symptoms to monitor. Clinical confirmation includes temperature check by a CareIQ provider and a review of any symptoms to ensure the employee is healthy to return to work.

Optional services available include a supply of masks and home thermometers for employees, follow-up calls with nurses, and onsite training sessions to demonstrate proper use of face masks, hand washing, and social distancing. The Company’s case managers are also available to provide critical event debriefing to help employees deal with the loss of a team member.

“By providing proactive case management tools and support, CorVel’s case managers continue to promote worker safety and recovery while facilitating optimal workforce health and a smooth return-to-work transition for employers,” said Combs.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation is a national provider of industry-leading workers' compensation solutions for employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. We apply technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process so our clients can intervene early and are connected to the critical intelligence they need to manage risk proactively. With a robust technology platform at its core, our connected solution is delivered by a national team of associates who are committed to helping clients design and manage programs that meet their organization's performance goals.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s virtual care services and the Company’s continued investment in these and other innovative technologies. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2019. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.