BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO, has been invited to present at 3rd Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress, a virtual event, will be held on June 25 - 26, 2020.



Details of BriaCell’s oral presentation are the following:

Event: 3rd Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress

Date: June 26, 2020

Time: 9:30 Eastern Time

Title: Cancer Immunotherapy: A Targeted, Personalized and Off-the-Shelf Approach

Session: Stream B, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Immune Modulating Agents & Tumor Micro-Environment

Following the presentations, copies of the presentations will be posted on https://briacell.com/novel-technology/scientific-publications/.

About Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress

The 3rd Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress provides an opportunity for experts in the field to discuss the latest in antibodies, cellular therapy and immune-checkpoint research, learn of the new case studies of immuno-oncology projects in development, and contribute to interactive Q&A sessions with their peers to deliberate key topics of relevance, explore the latest platforms and technologies on the market for development, and discuss the best tools for their research in immuno-oncology.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

