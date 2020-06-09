Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CRM Software Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Organizations today want a single view of customers from all touchpoints, which can be achieved through customer relationship management (CRM) solutions. The goal for companies, educational institutions, and the public sector is to capture and leverage the wealth of available data to have profitable, productive, value-rich, experience-enhancing, and loyalty-building interactions with their customers, and to apply it in their marketing and sales initiatives.

More customer actions will be captured by artificial intelligence (AI)-driven CRM systems to maximize value. Social media conversations, Internet of Things-connected products, and augmented and virtual reality will be deeply mined for insights, including for improvements and anticipatory, intent-based, targeted offers.

CRM applications will become deeply integrated with adjacent marketing, sales, planning, and management solutions, and with digital channels to provide a unified customer and user experience at lower IT and vendor management costs.

The CRM market will become more competitive as it becomes saturated and will consolidate to fewer but larger vendors that will have to offer feature-rich yet lean IT solutions to cover all customer sizes and verticals.

This report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The report analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Companies to Action

Salesforce

Oracle

Microsoft

Pegasystems

SAP

Adobe

Zoho

Freshworks

Strategic Insights

Impacts on Key Industry Participants

Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

Analytics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o28nq9

