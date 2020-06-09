Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japanese Advanced Malware Detection Solution Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japanese Advance Malware Detection (AMD) solution market witnessed a healthy YoY growth rate of 13.6%. Basic cybersecurity solutions, such as firewall, IDS/IPS and content security (email and web security) are quite saturated in terms of cybersecurity investment. As such, advanced cybersecurity solution is still a growing market in Japan, with regulation and compliance driving the market. The evolving attack landscape remained the key driver of the AMD market in Japan. The Tokyo Olympic Games' will serve as a key driver in the Japanese market.



In terms of the technology segment, on-premise AMD solutions are expected to continue to be the main revenue contributor, with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. On the other hand, cloud-based AMD solutions are expected to drive the overall Japanese AMD market with a stronger CAGR by 2023, even though the revenue contribution will be smaller than on-premise AMD solutions.



BFSI was the largest vertical revenue contributor in 2018 and is expected to be the leader spender due to a strong focus on regulation and compliance and stronger investment willingness than other verticals. The service provider and government verticals will be the other key spenders in the Japanese AMD solutions market. The demand for AMD services offered by managed security service providers (MSSP) is set to increase.



In addition to market growth analysis, the study highlights the key driving forces of the advanced malware detection market in Japan. Key drivers include the increasing sophistication of advanced malware attacks, which drives the need to identify unknown threats without relying on traditional malware detection tools alone; the increasing need to proactively manage business risks, which drives investment in advanced malware detection technology to prevent large and costly data breaches; the integration of advanced malware detection solutions to a broader security portfolio or to common security control points, which prompts investment in such solutions due to ease of deployment.



Market trends are analyzed for the study period 2017 to 2023, with 2018 as the base year. The vertical segmentation in this study includes sector, such as the government, banking, financial services and Insurance (BFSI), service providers, manufacturing, education, and other sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITES, eGaming, eCommerce, and BPOs.



The scope of the study covers Japan, and the competitive analysis covers FireEye, Lastline, and Trend Micro.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the Japanese AMD market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?

Who are the major solution vendors and what is their market share?

What will be the market trends, in terms of AMD solution adoption?

What are the vertical and horizontal market trends?

What are the growth opportunities and calls to action for the supply chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

Commonly Used Terms

The Taxonomy of an AMD Solution

Understanding Threats and Solutions

Deployment Model - On-premises Solutions

Deployment Model - Cloud-based Solutions

Research Objectives

Research Methodology

Segmentation

Customer Segmentation

Market Geographical Coverage

2. Forecast and Trends - Total AMD Solutions Market

Assumptions

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion

3. Market Share and Competitive Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Competitive Environment

4. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Transformation in the AMD Industry Ecosystem, 2018

Growth Opportunity 1 - Increased Integration to Achieve Greater Interoperability

Growth Opportunity 2 - Advanced Threat Detection Features to Move Toward Commoditization Through the Cloud

Growth Opportunity 3 - AMD to Become Increasingly Service Oriented

3 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

5. Competitive Analysis - Vendor Profiling

Availability and Completeness of AMD Solution Offerings

Country/Region Code Legend

FireEye

Lastline

Trend Micro

6. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

7. Appendix

