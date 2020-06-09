Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Corporate Assessment Service Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Application; Hiring Phase; Hiring Level" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The corporate assessment service market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 997.71Mn in 2017 to US$ 1941.67 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Strong internet infrastructure in various regions has enabled applicants to search for jobs in various industries anytime and anywhere. Also, robust internet infrastructure providing an online platform for hiring processes is also benefitting employers looking for potential candidates from different areas of the Asia-Pacific, which is likely to drive the corporate assessment service market.
This report provides an overview and forecast for the corporate assessment service based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Asia-Pacific region. Primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders. Some of the players present in micro mobile data center are AON Plc, Aspiring Minds, Korn Ferry, among others.
Key report benefits:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Asia-Pacific Corporate Assessment Services Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
5. Asia-Pacific Corporate Assessment Services Market - Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increase in Unemployment Rate
5.1.2 Increase in Fraudulent Activities by Applicants
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Growing Issues Associated with Security of Candidates
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 High Dependency on Big Data Technology
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Development in Advanced Technologies such as AI Resulted in Multiple Benefits
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Corporate Assessment Service Market - Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
6.1 Asia-Pacific Corporate Assessment Service Market Overview
6.2 Asia-Pacific Corporate Assessment Service Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Asia-Pacific Corporate Assessment Services Market Analysis - By Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Cognitive
7.3 Personality
7.4 Knowledge
7.5 Performance
7.6 Company Fit
7.7 Others
8. Asia-Pacific Corporate Assessment Services Market Analysis - By Hiring Phase
8.1 Overview
8.2 Asia-Pacific Corporate Assessment Services Market Breakdown, By Hiring Phase, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Pre-Hire
8.4 Post-Hire
9. Asia-Pacific Corporate Assessment Services Market Analysis - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Asia-Pacific Corporate Assessment Services Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027
9.3 Campus Recruitment
9.4 Entrance Assessment Services
9.5 Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services
9.6 Certification Assessment Services
10. Asia-Pacific Corporate Assessment Services Market Analysis - By Hiring Level
10.1 Overview
10.2 Asia-Pacific Corporate Assessment Services Market Breakdown, By Hiring Level, 2018 & 2027
10.3 Executive
10.4 Entry Level
10.5 Professional
10.6 Others
11. Asia-Pacific Corporate Assessment Services Market - Country Analysis
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Market Initiative
12.2 Merger and Acquisition
12.3 New Development
13. Company Profile
13.1 AON Plc
13.2 Arctic Shores Limited
13.3 Aspiring Minds
13.4 Birkman International, Inc.
13.5 Development Dimensions International, Inc.
13.6 Harrison Assessment International, Ltd
13.7 Korn Ferry
13.8 IBM Corporation
13.9 Mettl Online Assessment
13.10 SHL
14. Appendix
