MARKET INSIGHTS

Direct carrier billing platform, also known as operator billing, is a mobile payment technology that allows users to make online transactions through mobile phones, tablets, and smart TV.This technology provides the telecom operators with a single billing and charging services as an alternative payment method for companies selling digital content.



The constant rise and adoption in the usage of smartphones and the internet, supporting digital media together with an increase in internet speed, has provided the consumers to avail of customized media content, information, and other virtual goods and services.Legislation and taxation on different digital contents and the requirement for local licenses for operators and content creators hamper the new telecom partnerships in the market.



The companies are strengthening their market position through partnership and new product developments. The android operating system captured the largest market share in 2019, while iOS is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global digital career billing platform market is regionally analyzed on the basis of the markets situated in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.The Asia Pacific is deemed to be the fastest-growing market region during the forecast period, owing to increasing smartphone and mobile phone ownership in the region.



The mobile operators are improving payment services through direct career billing platforms, to access digital content through the Apple store, Google Play, and other operating systems.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market enjoys the presence of several big players with a vast geographical presence.The surge in partnerships is leading to a moderate competitive rivalry in the market.



Some of the prominent players operating in the market are Comviva, Boku Inc, Dimoco, Bango, plc, DOCOMO Digital, etc.



