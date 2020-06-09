iTeos Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team

Matthew Gall joins as Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Yvonne McGrath joins as Vice President of R&D

Philippe Brantegem joins as Vice President of Human Resources

Cambridge, MA and Gosselies, Belgium – June 9, 2020 – iTeos Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, announced today the appointments of Matthew Gall as Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Yvonne McGrath as Vice President of R&D and Philippe Brantegem as Vice President of Human Resources.

“Matthew, Yvonne and Philippe are important additions to the growing iTeos Therapeutics leadership team and their unique skills and breadth and depth of experience will undoubtedly help to progress our pipeline, including our adenosine A 2A receptor antagonist (EOS-850) and our anti-TIGIT antibody (EOS-448) programs, and position the company well for accelerated growth in the years to come,” said Michel Detheux, Chief Executive Officer of iTeos Therapeutics.

“I am excited to join the iTeos team at this important time in the company’s growth. The talented personnel, highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics and strong investors position the company well as we pursue new treatments for people living with cancer,” said the new Chief Financial Officer of iTeos Therapeutics, Matthew Gall.

Matthew Gall joins iTeos Therapeutics from Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. where he was the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Treasurer. At Sarepta, Matthew led the Company’s recent multibillion partnership deal with Roche, and during his tenure, he oversaw the Company’s financial strategy and helped raise over $2 billion in capital. During his 15-year career in biotech, Matthew also worked at Celgene Corporation and Gilead Sciences in various roles including financial management and business development. Matthew holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Dr. Yvonne McGrath joins iTeos Therapeutics from Complix N.V. where she served as the Chief Scientific Officer. Yvonne has worked in the biotech industry for over 20 years, including a position as Head of Development at Immunocore, in addition to R&D management positions at Medigene and Biovex. Yvonne holds a Ph.D. from the University of Wales, College of Medicine, UK.

Philippe Brantegem has delivered human resources support to biopharmaceutical companies such as Merck Sharp & Dohme, Besins Healthcare, Sanofi Pasteur MSD and Korn Ferry for over 20 years. Philippe holds master’s degrees in human resource management from the Université Libre de Bruxelles and in public administration from the Solvay Business School.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of the tumor microenvironment and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with an aim to improve the clinical benefit of oncology therapies. The innovative pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways designed to build on prior learnings in the field to have differentiated pharmacological and clinical profiles. The most advanced product candidate, EOS-850, is designed as a highly selective small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor, in the adenosine triphosphate adenosine pathway, a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment across a broad range of tumors. EOS-850 is investigated in an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with advanced solid tumors and encouraging preliminary single-agent activity were observed in the dose escalation portion of the trial. The lead antibody product candidate, EOS-448, is an antagonist of TIGIT, or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, a checkpoint that has a role in both inhibitory and stimulatory pathways in the immune system. EOS-448 was also designed to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or FcgR, to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC, activity, including the elimination of tumor-infiltrating regulatory T cells, or Tregs. An open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial of EOS-448 was recently initiated in adult patients with advanced solid tumors. In April 2020, the Company closed a $125 million Series B-2 financing from leading biotech investors including RA Capital, Boxer Capital, MPM Capital, Janus Henderson Advisors, RTW Investments, Invus, HBM Partners, Fund+, Vives II, SRIW and SFPI. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium. For more information, please visit www.iteostherapeutics.com .

For further information, please contact:

Michel Detheux, CEO

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

info@iteostherapeutics.com

Amber Fennell, Paul Kidwell

Consilium Strategic Communications

+44 203 709 5700

iteos@consilium-comms.com