SAN MATEO, Calif., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerimeterX, the leading provider of application security solutions that keep digital businesses safe, today announced the availability of the Spring Release of the PerimeterX Platform . The cloud-native PerimeterX Platform powers the PerimeterX product portfolio, which protects the world’s largest and most reputable websites, mobile apps and their APIs from automated threats. The new release features deep integrations with leading cloud providers, added protection for account takeover attacks, a new verification to give customers choices beyond reCAPTCHA, extended client-side protection and a unified user dashboard to proactively manage new and emerging threats.



“The availability of the Spring Release and the integration of our born-in-the-cloud offerings with leading infrastructure technologies is significant for current and prospective customers,” said Omri Iluz, CEO and co-founder of PerimeterX. “Without being constrained by on-prem solutions and their limited deployment options and ability to scale, companies going through digital transformation and born-digital businesses can easily incorporate our award-winning solutions for automated bot mitigation, protection against client-side vulnerabilities like Magecart and malicious browser extensions into their web applications.”

Integrations with Leading Infrastructure

The Spring Release includes integrations with a wide range of server-side and edge technologies including Amazon AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure. The integrations for Amazon Cloudfront with AWS Lambda@Edge give businesses the ability to fight bot attacks at the edge. Customers get comprehensive bot management and the flexibility and control to manage real-time detection and protection from automated bot attacks. PerimeterX products are integrated with Google Cloud Security Command Center, requiring minimal effort for GCP Marketplace customers to safeguard their web applications from a wide variety of evolving digital threats. The Azure App Service integration supports automated deployments from Github. These integrations greatly improve the efficiency of a business’s security and operations teams allowing them to both focus on revenue-generating activities and bolster their security posture.

Added Protection Against Account Takeover

The Spring Release also includes integration with Okta’s market-leading Identity Engine. With 80% of account logins originating from bad bots, the combination of PerimeterX Bot Defender and Okta helps enterprises prevent bot-driven account takeover attacks and protect their revenue and brand reputation. Customers can further customize this joint solution with a wide range of infrastructure, including cloud services, middleware, load balancers and CDNs.



Human Challenge

As part of PerimeterX Bot Defender , recently named a Leader in “ The Forrester New Wave™: Bot Management, Q1 2020 ” report by Forrester Research, the company introduced Human Challenge , a user-friendly verification that is easy for humans to solve but difficult for bots. Early customer feedback shows that users solve Human Challenge five times faster than reCAPTCHAs, and the number of users that abandon the process is 10 times lower. In addition to effectively blocking CAPTCHA-solving bots, Human Challenge minimizes the impact on user experience, increasing conversion rates and customer satisfaction while reducing risk.

Extended Application Functionality

Also available in the Spring Release are significant functional enhancements to the PerimeterX products. PerimeterX Code Defender now features enhanced detection and prevention capabilities leveraging browser-native content security policies (CSPs), as well as alert integration with Slack, e-mail and Jira. All PerimeterX products now feature a common user dashboard organized by use cases and page type, to reduce investigation time and improve operational efficiency.



Expanded Points of Presence

To meet growing demand, PerimeterX has increased its points of presence (PoPs) around the world, adding capacity in the Asia Pacific and European regions. The PoP expansion further lowers latency and enables PerimeterX customers to protect applications globally at scale.



The Spring Release is available immediately. Current customers receive the new platform and application capabilities automatically, in accordance with their license agreements. For more information visit the PerimeterX website or request a complimentary one-on-one cloud consultation .

About PerimeterX

PerimeterX is the leading provider of application security solutions that keep digital businesses safe. Delivered as a service, the company’s Bot Defender, Code Defender and Page Defender solutions detect risks to your web applications and proactively manage them, freeing you to focus on growth and innovation. The world’s largest and most reputable websites and mobile applications count on PerimeterX to safeguard their consumers’ digital experience. PerimeterX is headquartered in San Mateo, California and at www.perimeterx.com.