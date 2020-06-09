NEW YORK, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory firm, announced Pamela van Os has joined as a Senior Vice President and Head of West Coast Agency Loan Production. Based in Los Angeles, Ms. van Os reports to Chip Hudson, co-CEO of Agency Lending.



Prior to joining Greystone, Ms. Van Os was a Chief Underwriter at Newmark Knight Frank, where she spent the last 17 years in credit and underwriting as part of Berkeley Point Capital (prior to its 2018 integration with NKF). With a long career in underwriting and supporting the success of large Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac transactions, Ms. van Os is poised to further bolster Greystone’s growing loan origination operations across California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado.

“We are excited by Pamela joining the team. Her experience and reputation in the industry will strengthen our lending leadership team and help to increase Greystone’s market share,” said Mr. Hudson. “Pamela’s technical expertise and dedication to meeting the needs of our customers will continue to differentiate Greystone’s execution in the market. Pamela is creative, intelligent, and a great cultural fit for our firm. We are thankful to have her on the team.”

In 2019, Greystone ranked as a top lender for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and FHA multifamily loans, originating over $13 billion total in commercial mortgages.

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com.