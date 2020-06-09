DALLAS, TX, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- As stated in the June 3, 2020 press release, NaturalShrimp has decided to rebuild in LaCoste, Texas. The Company has spent the last 10 weeks developing a detailed design of the next facility to serve as the model shrimp production facility for future expansion.



The Company has now begun the construction process and has committed more than $1.2M in orders for both the Electrocoagulation (EC) equipment and the metal building structure. The new 40,000 square foot shrimp production facility will be 6,000 square feet larger than the previous pilot plant. In addition, the plans include converting the existing 8,000 square foot greenhouse structure into a water treatment plant. Utilizing the same area for the new building and utilizing the greenhouse as a water treatment plant should expedite the construction timeline.

The shrimp production begun in the previous pilot plant allowed the Company to fine tune some of the design components and this new, larger building will allow the Company to increase production to more than 3,000 pounds per week when completed and fully stocked.

With funding in place and the construction process begun, the Company will now begin providing construction updates through regular press releases as the Company progresses toward stocking, growing, and harvesting shrimp using their patented EC technology.

ABOUT NATURAL SHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

