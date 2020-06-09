ORLANDO, Fla., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past months we’ve had an opportunity to cover Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. or DigitalAMN (OTCMKTS: DATI); established to assist companies (public or private) navigate the complexities of being a startup or development stage company while providing everyday people access to early investment opportunities. As a Public Accelerator-Incubator (“PAI”), DigitalAMN has a simple model: accelerate an emergent company’s access to capital fast and efficiently, help develop and execute the company’s business plan and add its stake in that company to its portfolio.

Leaner and meaner, you could say.

Just last week the Company announced that it has completed the restructuring of its contractor obligations, further reducing the Company’s cap table by just over 3,000,000 common shares and eliminating a little over $550k from its cash payable liabilities.

Assuredly, a debt restructuring isn’t the bold headline of a cure for cancer or some new bitcoin spin-off. And while those zippy headlines get the market juices flowing, stakeholders quickly find that excitement becomes a wave of bad debt and dilution, drowning so many companies without neither an epitaph nor tombstone.

A quote from the Company CEO affirms a commitment to the cap table. Take a look:

“We are looking to use every single tool at our disposal to strengthen shareholder confidence and value,” stated Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN. “Since 2017 we have worked diligently to streamline the cap table and now in 2020, we’re beginning to address payables, liabilities and other debt. I am pleased to find that our contractors, much like with a large shareholder previously, felt encouraged enough to offer DigitalAMN a vote of confidence through this stock and debt restructuring.”

About Digital Asset Monetary Network

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.



To learn more about DigitalAMN, visit their site at https://digitalamn.com/

About The Emerging Markets Report

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stock brokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $60,000 by Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php