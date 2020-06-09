MONTREAL, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essilor Vision Foundation Canada (EVFC) has partnered with Essilor Canada to donate 10,000 goggles and protective glasses and 20,000 faceshields in support of the heroic efforts of frontline healthcare workers in Canada. This equipment will help keep frontline workers safe while they care for their patients and battle the ongoing pandemic. This donation is part of Essilor's broader activities to support our communities through these difficult times. EVFC and Essilor Canada’s donation aligns with the mission of both organizations to make a measurable improvement in people’s lives through improved sight, and to protect the health of Canadians’ eyes, including from COVID-19.



The federal government as well as nineteen hospitals and healthcare organizations throughout Canada have received the equipment. As the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved, so too have the protocols and practices for personal protective equipment (PPE), with a growing focus on eye protection. We encourage everyone to take the necessary steps to ensure their safety and the safety of those around them. Our teams are doing their best to support frontline workers by providing safety glasses and goggles and raising awareness throughout our industry of good practices to stop the spread of the virus.

“As a responsible organization, we remain committed to working with stakeholders to support efforts to battle this pandemic,” says Christophe Perreault, President of Essilor Canada and chair of EVFC. “During these unprecedented times, we have created assistance programs and training initiatives to help our partners within the industry cope and recover. We’ve also provided prescription eye protection to those treating patients and provided essential services through our national network of laboratories.”

“Essilor Vision Foundation Canada wished to help our country through this pandemic with what it does best, protect, correct and enhance the vision, and thus the lives of Canadians,” says Simon Robert, Executive director of Essilor Vision Foundation Canada. “It is thanks to partnerships with amazing eyecare professionals that we are able to provide the tools they need to help people see more, be more and live life to its fullest.”

About Essilor Vision Foundation Canada

A Canadian charity since 2016 (813857794 RR 0001), Essilor Vision Foundation Canada is the philanthropic arm of Essilor’s mission and focuses on eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences and providing underprivileged people the opportunity to learn, to work, to express themselves and to fulfill their potential.

About Essilor Canada

Canadians have visual needs that impact their lives, their ability to learn, their development, health and safety. We believe that everyone has the right to good vision. This is why our mission of improving lives by improving sight drives everything we do. Essilor Canada designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of lens, distributed through eyecare professionals, to correct and protect vision, as well as prevent visual health issues. Canadians can entrust their vision to Essilor brands such as Varilux®, Eyezen™, Crizal®, Xperio® and Transitions®.

