Pune, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video analytics market is projected to rise at an exponential CAGR of 22.67% during the forecast period, 2018 – 2026. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “VIDEO ANALYTICS MARKET, SIZE, SHARE AND GLOBAL TREND BY COMPONENT (SOLUTIONS, SERVICES), BY APPLICATION (CROWD MANAGEMENT, FACIAL RECOGNITION, INTRUSION DETECTION, LICENSE PLATE RECOGNITION, MOTION DETECTION, AND OTHERS), END-USER (BFSI, CITY, CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE, EDUCATION, GOVERNMENT, RETAIL, TRANSPORTATION, AND OTHERS) AND GEOGRAPHY FORECAST TILL 2026.” published the above information. The demand for actionable insights from video data is increasing, which is enabling growth in the market. As per the report, the global market was valued at US$ 2,488.5 Mn and is anticipated to reach US$ 11,965.6 Mn by 2026. Video analytics systems track video frames of cars, individuals, and other items to offer better surveillance and safety solutions. This will further positively impact the video analytics market growth. With the emergence of advanced technology, intelligent and smart video analytics services offer reliable and precise monitoring and can capture incidents that get unnoticed by humans.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/video-analytics-market-101114





The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/video-analytics-market-101114







Video analytics software is used in different areas such as smart city, traffic management, smart parking, and others. Video analytics tracking is used to keep an eye on different cameras, analyzes the situation, and sends a notification to the concerned authorities in case of suspicious activity. The increasing adoption of video analytics platform across different sectors is likely to surge the video analytics market size.

North America to Remain Dominant Between 2018 and 2026

Among regions, North America is projected to maintain its dominance in the global video analytics market until 2026. In 2018, the market was valued at US$ 835.9 Mn. The growth is primarily attributable to the presence of leading players in the U.S. These players are constantly focusing on research and finding ways to implement video analytics systems across several private and public organizations. The installation of security cameras is high, which is likely to create an imminent need for video analytics software in North America. Driven by this, the video analytics market share in North America is envisioned to increase in the projected horizon.

In 2018, the market in Asia Pacific accounted for US$ 531.6Mn and it is expected to expand at high growth in the forecast years. Countries such as China, India, and Australia are heavily investing in smart cities development. This, as a result, is expected to create growth opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific. Growing technological advancements is another factor contributing to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/video-analytics-market-101114







Affordability and Comfortability of Video Analytics Stokes Demand for the Software

Growing adoption of big data analytics, cloud-based services, and internet of things (IoT) is likely to be the prime growth opportunity for the market. This, coupled with ongoing technological advancements, will bear fruits for the market. The increasing frequency of terrorist attacks and security breaches is increasing the adoption of video analytics solutions. Furthermore, increasing demand for IP-based security infrastructure and systems is likely to fuel demand for video analytics tools. “Over the years, video analytics deployment has become more affordable and comfortable among the masses. This is mainly driven by the radical price drop of high-performance software and servers,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “Owing to the up-gradation of technology, analytics solutions are more reliable now and require less maintenance, thus driving the video analytics market growth,” he added. Growing developments in self-driving cars, robotics, and industrial automation is likely to give tailwinds to the market.

Companies are also introducing new products to expand their market share and broaden their product portfolio. For instance, BriefCam announced the launch of a new version of video content analytics platform in April 2019. The 5.4 version of this platform allows organizations to convert video into actionable insight, thus helping organizations to accelerate investigations.





Quick Buy – Video Analytics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101114







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors Key Technological Developments Industry SWOT Analysis

Global Video Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Component (US$ Mn) Software Services Professional Services Consulting Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Services Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (US$ Mn) Crowd Management Facial Recognition Intrusion Detection License Plate Recognition Motion Detection Others Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By End User (US$ Mn) BFSI City Surveillance Critical Infrastructure Education Government Retail Transportation Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (US$ Mn) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued...!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/video-analytics-market-101114







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



Accounting Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Software, Services), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises), Type (Spreadsheets, ERP, Custom Accounting Software, Tax Management), End-Use Industry (BFSI, IT And Telecommunication, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Loyalty Management Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Customer Retention, Customer Loyalty, Channel Loyalty), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Hospitality, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Data Integration and Integrity Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Tools (Solutions), Services), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.