Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Services to Buildings And Dwellings Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global services to buildings and dwellings market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global services to buildings and dwellings market is expected to grow from $805.3 billion in 2019 to $816.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $1023.2 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the services to buildings and dwellings? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Services to Buildings And Dwellings global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider services to buildings and dwellings market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The services to buildings and dwellings market section of the report gives context. It compares the services to buildings and dwellings market with other segments of the commercial services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, services to buildings and dwellings indicators comparison.

The services to building and dwellings market consists of the sales of services to building and dwellings and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide exterminating and pest control services; janitorial services; landscaping services; carpet and upholstery cleaning services; or other services to buildings and dwellings.



North America was the largest region in the global services to buildings and dwellings market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global services to buildings and dwellings market. Africa was the smallest region in the global services to buildings and dwellings market.



Building and dwellings service providers have adopted eco-friendly cleaning approach for carpet maintenance. It engages carpet cleaning techniques which promote a healthy environment, minimal air pollution and reduce long term health risks like asthma and allergies. It replaces harsh cleaners containing ammonia, alkali, brighteners and alcohol with organic or plant-based cleaners. Some of the green cleaning methods used are Dry Steaming and Engineered activated water.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Trends And Strategies



8. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Metrics

11.1. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market



13. Western Europe Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market



14. Eastern Europe Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market



15. North America Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market



16. South America Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market



17. Middle East Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market



18. Africa Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market



19. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles

19.3.1. EcoLab

19.3.1.1. Company Overview

19.3.1.2. Products And Services

19.3.1.3. Strategy

19.3.1.4. Financial Performance

19.3.2. Terminix

19.3.2.1. Company Overview

19.3.2.2. Products And Services

19.3.2.3. Strategy

19.3.2.4. Financial Performance

19.3.3. ABM Industries

19.3.3.1. Company Overview

19.3.3.2. Products And Services

19.3.3.3. Strategy

19.3.3.4. Financial Performance

19.3.4. Stanley Steemer

19.3.4.1. Company Overview

19.3.4.2. Products And Services

19.3.4.3. Strategy

19.3.4.4. Financial Performance

19.3.5. BrightView Landscapes

19.3.5.1. Company Overview

19.3.5.2. Products And Services

19.3.5.3. Strategy

19.3.5.4. Financial Performance



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market



21. Market Background: Commercial Services Market

21.1. Commercial Services Market Characteristics

21.2. Commercial Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global Commercial Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global Commercial Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global Commercial Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



23. Appendix

23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

23.2. Abbreviations

23.3. Currencies

23.4. Research Inquiries

23.5. About the Publisher



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



EcoLab

Terminix

ABM Industries

Stanley Steemer

BrightView Landscapes



