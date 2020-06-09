Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Services to Buildings And Dwellings Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global services to buildings and dwellings market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global services to buildings and dwellings market is expected to grow from $805.3 billion in 2019 to $816.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $1023.2 billion in 2023.
The services to building and dwellings market consists of the sales of services to building and dwellings and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide exterminating and pest control services; janitorial services; landscaping services; carpet and upholstery cleaning services; or other services to buildings and dwellings.
North America was the largest region in the global services to buildings and dwellings market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global services to buildings and dwellings market. Africa was the smallest region in the global services to buildings and dwellings market.
Building and dwellings service providers have adopted eco-friendly cleaning approach for carpet maintenance. It engages carpet cleaning techniques which promote a healthy environment, minimal air pollution and reduce long term health risks like asthma and allergies. It replaces harsh cleaners containing ammonia, alkali, brighteners and alcohol with organic or plant-based cleaners. Some of the green cleaning methods used are Dry Steaming and Engineered activated water.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Trends And Strategies
8. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Metrics
11.1. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
12. Asia-Pacific Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market
13. Western Europe Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market
14. Eastern Europe Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market
15. North America Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market
16. South America Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market
17. Middle East Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market
18. Africa Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market
19. Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competitive Market Overview
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
19.3.1. EcoLab
19.3.1.1. Company Overview
19.3.1.2. Products And Services
19.3.1.3. Strategy
19.3.1.4. Financial Performance
19.3.2. Terminix
19.3.2.1. Company Overview
19.3.2.2. Products And Services
19.3.2.3. Strategy
19.3.2.4. Financial Performance
19.3.3. ABM Industries
19.3.3.1. Company Overview
19.3.3.2. Products And Services
19.3.3.3. Strategy
19.3.3.4. Financial Performance
19.3.4. Stanley Steemer
19.3.4.1. Company Overview
19.3.4.2. Products And Services
19.3.4.3. Strategy
19.3.4.4. Financial Performance
19.3.5. BrightView Landscapes
19.3.5.1. Company Overview
19.3.5.2. Products And Services
19.3.5.3. Strategy
19.3.5.4. Financial Performance
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market
21. Market Background: Commercial Services Market
21.1. Commercial Services Market Characteristics
21.2. Commercial Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global Commercial Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global Commercial Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global Commercial Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
22. Recommendations
22.1. Global Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market In 2023- Growth Countries
22.2. Global Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Services to Buildings And Dwellings Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
23. Appendix
23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
23.2. Abbreviations
23.3. Currencies
23.4. Research Inquiries
23.5. About the Publisher
24. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vck6ie
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
