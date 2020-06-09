Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fast Fashion Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global fast fashion market.
This report focuses on fast fashion market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the fast fashion market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.
The global fast fashion market is expected to decline from $35.8 billion in 2019 and to $31.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12.32%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $38.21 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 6.7%.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the fast fashion? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Fast fashion global market report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider fast fashion market, and compares it with other markets.
Major players in the fast-fashion market are Zara (Inditex), H&M Group, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Gap, Forever 21, Mango, Esprit, Primark, and New Look.
The fast-fashion market consists of sales of clothing and apparel in trend and related services. Fast fashion means garments that move quickly from the catwalk to the stores to meet the new trends. Fast fashion clothing collections are supported by the foremost recent fashion trends presented at Fashion Week.
North America was the largest region in the fast fashion market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.
Virtual and augmented reality is being used by online and offline retailers in the fast fashion market. The use of virtual or augmented reality in the fast fashion market is to fill the gap between online and offline channels. These technologies enable the customer to try the product and see how it looks when they try the clothes or make-up on them by using virtual reality mirrors or cameras in their smartphones. For instance, applications such as DressingRoom is using augmented reality technology to enable shoppers to try outfits on an avatar. Virtual and augmented reality enhance in-store experience and this is driving the market for fast fashion.
The fast-fashion market covered in this report is segmented by gender into women's wear; men's wear and by age into adults wear; teens wear; kids wear; others.
Worker's low living wages and poor working conditions hamper the growth of fast fashion. In fashion industry, the workers, women especially (women represent nearly 80% of the world's garment workers), are paid very less. Women also face workplace abuses. According to the Global Labor Justice report, female garment workers in top companies of fast fashion in Asia face exploitation and mistreatment which includes poor conditions of work, low salaries, and overtime which leads to a lack of efficiency. By this, most people will not prefer the fashion industry to work. Therefore, low wages and terrible working conditions are affecting the growth of the fast fashion market.
In October 2018, Walmart acquired Eloquii for an undisclosed amount, Eloquii is an online retailer focused on trendy fashion with the fast-fashion element. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Walmart's position in the USA clothing market.
Increasing adoption of affordable clothes by the rising youth population drove the fast fashion market. According to the United Nations estimates of the world's youth population, in 2019 the youth population totaled 1.2 Billion in 2019, it's projected to grow by 7.9 percent to 1.3 million by 2030. Youth population are attracted to unique, trendy and affordable clothes. The apparel manufacturing companies are therefore focusing on bringing fashion clothes from the most recent fashion trends presented in fashion week. The growing preference for affordable fast fashion clothes by increasing youth population boosted the fast fashion market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Fast Fashion Market Characteristics
3. Fast Fashion Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Fast Fashion Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Fast Fashion Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Fast Fashion Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Fast Fashion Market, Segmentation By Gender, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global Fast Fashion Market, Segmentation By Age, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Fast Fashion Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Fast Fashion Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Fast Fashion Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Fast Fashion Market
7. China Fast Fashion Market
8. India Fast Fashion Market
9. Japan Fast Fashion Market
10. Australia Fast Fashion Market
11. Indonesia Fast Fashion Market
12. South Korea Fast Fashion Market
13. Western Europe Fast Fashion Market
14. UK Fast Fashion Market
15. Germany Fast Fashion Market
16. France Fast Fashion Market
17. Eastern Europe Fast Fashion Market
18. Russia Fast Fashion Market
19. North America Fast Fashion Market
20. USA Fast Fashion Market
21. South America Fast Fashion Market
22. Brazil Fast Fashion Market
23. Middle East Fast Fashion Market
24. Africa Fast Fashion Market
25. Fast Fashion Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
25.1. Fast Fashion Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Fast Fashion Market Company Profiles
25.2.1. Zara (Inditex)
25.2.1.1. Overview
25.2.1.2. Products and Services
25.2.1.3. Strategy
25.2.1.4. Financial Performance
25.2.2. H&M Group
25.2.2.1. Overview
25.2.2.2. Products and Services
25.2.2.3. Strategy
25.2.2.4. Financial Performance
25.2.3. Fast Retailing (Uniqlo)
25.2.3.1. Overview
25.2.3.2. Products and Services
25.2.3.3. Strategy
25.2.3.4. Financial Performance
25.2.4. Gap
25.2.4.1. Overview
25.2.4.2. Products and Services
25.2.4.3. Strategy
25.2.4.4. Financial Performance
25.2.5. Forever 21
25.2.5.1. Overview
25.2.5.2. Products and Services
25.2.5.3. Strategy
25.2.5.4. Financial Performance
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Fast Fashion Market
27. Fast Fashion Market Trends And Strategies
28. Fast Fashion Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
29.1. Abbreviations
29.2. Currencies
29.3. Research Inquiries
29.4. About the Publisher
29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5veq0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: