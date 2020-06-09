EDMONTON, Alberta, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate”) announced today the release of a new compliance feature added to its Wanda software to further enhance reporting and tracking of cleaning activities in an effort to help public facilities fight the pandemic and prevent further spread of COVID-19.



The new feature enables building operators to track in real time how well their facility is complying with stricter cleaning practices recently imposed by regional health authorities in order to contain and reduce the risk of spreading the virus. It provides detailed reporting on cleaning activities and compares that information to the new standards. The feature includes an overview of compliance measures and displays a score card on how well the facility has managed these new cleaning practices.

“Increasingly we are seeing the implementation of stricter cleaning protocols,” explains Visionstate CEO John Putters. “Building operators will need new technology in order to effectively track those activities and provide data on how well they have lived up to the new expectations.”

The requirement for enhanced tracking is becoming increasingly important as restrictions on re-opening the economy are eased. Effective cleaning measures are demanded by the public to ease concerns about visiting facilities such as restaurants, shopping centres, airports and other shared facilities.

“There is an expectation and a responsibility for facilities to be proactive in their cleaning practices, and our software gives the facility managers an ability to track that information and provide evidence as needed,” Putters added.

The compliance feature is now part of the overall Wanda solution and can be tracked using Visionstate’s online portal. It works seamlessly with Wanda tablets, WandaMOBILE and the recently released IoT buttons called Wanda QuickTouch, which are designed for quick and easy deployment to track cleaning alerts.

“Cleaning practices are now at the forefront of ensuring the viruses don’t spread among the population,” Putters explained. “Moving forward, this will be the expectation from the public and health authorities, and Visionstate is on the leading edge of providing the necessary technology to track those activities.”

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

