The report provides an extensive analysis of driving factors, growth opportunities, restraints, key segments, regional markets, and major companies of the battery recycling industry. Moreover, the regional competitive picture is explained in the report, which is supported by investors, fresh entrants, and leading market players to determine emerging economies. The comprehensive insights offered in the report can help market vendors to develop several strategies for the future and to fortify their position in the global industry.

According to the published research report, the growing awareness amongst people and stringent government regulations regarding environmental safety are some of the significant factors boosting the growth of global battery recycling market. Battery recycling can be referred as the collection of old batteries through various sources such as automotive, consumer & electronics appliances, industrial, and recovery of metals for recycling. The growing focus on using lithium-ion batteries and the high recycling rate allied with lead-acid battery are further expected to propel the market growth. Additionally, decreased toxic effect of metals used in recycled batteries is another factor impelling the market growth. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of recycled batteries coupled with increasing demand for electric vehicles is predicted to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of battery recycling market. However, improper shredding, improper dismantling, and the leakage of harmful chemicals from batteries are expected to be major threats for the market growth.

Furthermore, the research report provides thorough segmentation of the global battery recycling market based on product, application, source, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into nickel, lithium-ion, lead-acid, and other. Depending on application, the industry is classified into transportation, industrial, consumer electronics, and others. Based on the source, the report categorizes the market into electronic appliances, customer, automotive, industrial, and others. On the basis of region, the report distributes the market across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players listed in this report include:

• Aqua Metals, Inc.

• Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd.

• East Penn Manufacturing Company

• Enersys

• Gopher Resource LLC

• Exide Industries Limited

• Gravita India Limited

• Terrapure Environmental

• Retriev Technologies

• Umicore

In addition, the research report provides an executive summary of recent product launches and R&D activities performed by each player in the market. This in-depth information can help the market vendors to better understand the competitive picture and take significant steps to acquire major market share.

The report visibly specifies that the battery recycling industry has accomplished considerable growth since 2019. The market estimations showcased in the report have been a result of assumptions and proven research methodologies. Thus, the research report is a valuable source that offers information and analysis on every facet of the market.

