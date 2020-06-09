Live Video Moderated Discussion with CEO, Jed Latkin, to be Held on Tuesday, June 16th, at 2:00 PM ET, Immediately Followed by an Interactive Q&A Session

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced that Jed Latkin, Navidea’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Virtual Investor Fireside Chat Series on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM ET.

A live video webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company’s website ( www.navidea.com ). Immediately following the fireside chat, management will participate in an interactive Q&A session with interested parties, allowing participants to type in questions and receive live responses. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

To schedule a one-on-one call with management, please submit a request through the conference website vifiresidechat.com, or contact the conference at info@virtualinvestorco.com . For more information about the event, please visit vifiresidechat.com .

About Navidea

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept™ platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navidea’s Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. Navidea’s strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Company’s pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts.

For more information, please visit www.navidea.com .

Contact

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jed Latkin, CEO

614-973-7490

jlatkin@navidea.com