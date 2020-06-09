PHILADELPHIA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Philadelphia Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) announced that its members have elected the following individuals to serve on the Board of Directors for a twelve-month term beginning in June 2020:



President: Lisa M. Caperelli, Founder, CAP Strategies, LLC

Alex Whitelam, IRC, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME)

Christiane Pelz, Vice President, Investor Relations, Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE)

Garrett Low, Managing Director, Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ)

Rebecca Gardy, IRC, Vice President, Investor Relations, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)

Edward Barger, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TEVA)

Joe Hassett, Senior Vice President, Gregory Communications

Mark Donohue, IRC, Vice President, Investor Relations, Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC)

Donna St. Germain, Managing Director, Bengal Communications LLC

Shawn Southard, IRC, Principal, 19 Squared IR

“NIRI Philadelphia’s goal is to advance the professional development of its members by discussing current trends and issues affecting the world of Investor Relations, promoting an exchange of ideas, and offering members networking opportunities,” said NIRI Philadelphia Chapter President Lisa M. Caperelli. “I am excited to collaborate with these accomplished Investor Relations professionals who volunteer their time and energy to serve as members of the chapter’s Board.”