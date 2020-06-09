PHILADELPHIA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Philadelphia Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) announced that its members have elected the following individuals to serve on the Board of Directors for a twelve-month term beginning in June 2020:
“NIRI Philadelphia’s goal is to advance the professional development of its members by discussing current trends and issues affecting the world of Investor Relations, promoting an exchange of ideas, and offering members networking opportunities,” said NIRI Philadelphia Chapter President Lisa M. Caperelli. “I am excited to collaborate with these accomplished Investor Relations professionals who volunteer their time and energy to serve as members of the chapter’s Board.”
About the NIRI Philadelphia Chapter
NIRI Philadelphia, formed in 1971, is a professional association of more than 70 investor relations officers, communicators, consultants and providers serving organizations in the Greater Philadelphia area. NIRI Philadelphia includes members from a variety of industries and market cap sizes who are responsible for communications between their organizations, the investing public, and the financial community.
About the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI)
Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts and other financial community constituents. NIRI is the largest professional investor relations association in the world with more than 3,000 members representing over 1,600 publicly held companies and $9 trillion in stock market capitalization.
Contact: Lisa Caperelli, 215-206-1822, lisa.caperelli@gmail.com
