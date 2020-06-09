Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Traffic Signals Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global traffic signals market.



The global traffic signals market was worth $142.05 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.93% and reach $165.76 billion by 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the traffic signals? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Traffic Signals market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider traffic signals market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The traffic signals market section of the report gives context. It compares the traffic signals market with other segments of the traffic signals market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, traffic signals indicators comparison.

Artificial intelligence is seen as an emerging trend in the traffic signals market. Traffic signals with artificial intelligence can reduce traffic congestion. Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to human intelligence simulation in machines which are programmed and capable of performing tasks that normally requires human intelligence such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision making and language translation. For instance, in 2019, the Bengaluru traffic management has announced plans to integrate traffic signals with AI to monitor vehicle density for secured management of traffic. Cameras can track traffic density under the systems powered by AI and will also help in determining the time to allow vehicles to clear a signal.



The traffic signals market consists of sales of traffic signals and related services. They are used in safeguarding pedestrians and automobiles at busy intersections and prevents excessive traffic delays. Traffic signals, also known as traffic lights are signaling devices located at intersections between roads, pedestrian crossings and other locations to ensure safety in the orderly flow of traffic.



The traffic signals market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the traffic signals market in 2019.



The traffic signals market covered in this report is segmented by type of power into electric power and solar energy. It is also segmented by product type into portable, stationary and by end use into railway, airport, urban traffic and others.



Color change (Light Emitting Diode) LED technology are increasingly being used in the traffic signals lights market with the ability to create an impact across the market. Manufacturers are focusing on the development of LED-based lights that are not only energy and cost efficient, but are also extremely when durable compared with incandescent lights. LED is a rapidly growing technology in the traffic signals light industry. For an instance, Luxofor traffic light, designed by a Russian art studio, Art Lebedev, the Luxofor reinvigorates, incorporated with LED technology is pretty simple and makes it more visible. Color change LED technology is energy-efficient and extremely sustainable and provides cost-benefit.



In May 2018, Sterling Partners, a USA-based private equity company, specialized in investments in business services, education, and health care sectors, acquired Traffic Solutions Corporation for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition helped Sterling Partners LLC to broaden in new geographies, develop in existing markets and add new products and services. Traffic Solutions Corporation is a USA-based company that specializes in leasing, selling traffic control items such as barricades, message and arrow boards, crash cushions, and message boards with solar power, and also offers services such as installation of overhead signs, striping services, and closures of lanes, highways, and freeways.



Installing new traffic signals for increasing traffic speed and reducing accidents is contributing to the growth of the traffic signals market. Traffic signals are signaling systems mounted at road crossings and pedestrian crossings to monitor traffic flows. For instance, in 2020, according to 'The Korea Bizwire', The Korea Road Traffic Authority selected 80 intersections in the major urban areas of the country where gridlock is serious or traffic accidents occur regularly, and installed new traffic signals at the intersections that will help in reducing accidents and increases traffic Speed. This will lead to a better road infrastructure, with greater demand for traffic signals, which will boost the market growth. The installation of new traffic signals increased the demand for traffic signals, driving the market.



Major players in the market are, SWARCO AG, Envoys, Aldridge Traffic Systems, Federal Signal, DG Controls, Econolite Group, Horizon Signal Technologies, Arcus Light, and General Electric.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Traffic Signals Market Characteristics



3. Traffic Signals Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Traffic Signals Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Traffic Signals Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Traffic Signals Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Traffic Signals Market, Segmentation by Type of Power, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Traffic Signals Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.3. Global Traffic Signals Market, Segmentation by End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Traffic Signals Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Traffic Signals Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Traffic Signals Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Traffic Signals Market



7. China Traffic Signals Market



8. India Traffic Signals Market



9. Japan Traffic Signals Market



10. Australia Traffic Signals Market



11. Indonesia Traffic Signals Market



12. South Korea Traffic Signals Market



13. Western Europe Traffic Signals Market



14. UK Traffic Signals Market



15. Germany Traffic Signals Market



16. France Traffic Signals Market



17. Eastern Europe Traffic Signals Market



18. Russia Traffic Signals Market



19. North America Traffic Signals Market



20. USA Traffic Signals Market



21. South America Traffic Signals Market



22. Brazil Traffic Signals Market



23. Middle East Traffic Signals Market



24. Africa Traffic Signals Market



25. Traffic Signals Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

25.1. Traffic Signals Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Traffic Signals Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. SWARCO AG

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Envoys

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Aldridge Traffic Systems

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. Federal Signal

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. DG Controls

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Traffic Signals Market



27. Traffic Signals Market Trends and Strategies



28. Traffic Signals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright and Disclaimer



