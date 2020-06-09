Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thermal System Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Thermal System market is expected to reach $67.28 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2026. The thermal system monitors and regulates the working temperature of various automobile components such as battery, motor, cabinet area, and others, growing their efficiency and preventing breakdown. In addition, this system maintains the preferred temperature level in automobile, therefore enhancing user comfort level.



Factors such as increasing focus on fuel efficiency, growing demand for electric vehicles globally and rigidity in emission norms to cut down vehicular emissions are driving the market growth. Though, high cost of thermal system technology is restraining the market growth. Moreover, the huge vehicle production in the region offers a tremendous growth opportunity for the thermal system market.



Based on application, the waste heat recovery segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the strict emission regulations globally. Currently, the penetration of a waste heat recovery system is significant in heavy commercial vehicles. The high emission of CO2 associated with automobiles raises serious concerns out environmental sustainability. The automotive industry is developing cost-efficient methods to utilize waste heat and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



The key vendors mentioned are Borgwarner Inc., Boyd Corporation, Continental AG, Dana Limited, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Dupont, Gentherm , Hanon Systems, Hyundai Motor Company, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Magma International Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH and Schaeffler AG.



Technologies Covered:

Engine Thermal Mass Reduction

Reduced Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) System Loading

Exhaust Gas Recirculation

Active Transmission Warm-Up

Vehicle Types Covered:

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric & Hybrid

Components Covered:

Condenser

Water-Pump

Air Filter

Compressor

Electric Compressor

Electric Motor

Electric Water Pump

Heat Exchanger

Heater Control Unit

Motor

Thermoelectric Generator

Applications Covered:

Battery Thermal System

Engine Cooling

Front Air Conditioning

Heated Steering

Heated/Ventilated Seats

Motor Thermal System

Power Electronics

Rear Air Conditioning

Transmission System

Waste Heat Recovery

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Thermal System Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Engine Thermal Mass Reduction

5.3 Reduced Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) System Loading

5.4 Exhaust Gas Recirculation

5.5 Active Transmission Warm-Up



6 Global Thermal System Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

6.3 Electric & Hybrid



7 Global Thermal System Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Condenser

7.3 Water-Pump

7.4 Air Filter

7.5 Compressor

7.6 Electric Compressor

7.7 Electric Motor

7.8 Electric Water Pump

7.9 Heat Exchanger

7.10 Heater Control Unit

7.11 Motor

7.12 Thermoelectric Generator



8 Global Thermal System Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Battery Thermal System

8.3 Engine Cooling

8.4 Front Air Conditioning

8.5 Heated Steering

8.6 Heated/Ventilated Seats

8.7 Motor Thermal System

8.8 Power Electronics

8.9 Rear Air Conditioning

8.10 Transmission System

8.11 Waste Heat Recovery



9 Global Thermal System Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape

11.1 Borgwarner Inc.

11.2 Boyd Corporation

11.3 Continental AG

11.4 Dana Limited

11.5 Delphi Automotive PLC

11.6 Denso Corporation

11.7 Dupont

11.8 Gentherm

11.9 Hanon Systems

11.10 Hyundai Motor Company

11.11 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

11.12 Magma International Inc.

11.13 MAHLE GmbH

11.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.15 Schaeffler AG



