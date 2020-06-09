Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thermal System Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Thermal System market is expected to reach $67.28 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2026. The thermal system monitors and regulates the working temperature of various automobile components such as battery, motor, cabinet area, and others, growing their efficiency and preventing breakdown. In addition, this system maintains the preferred temperature level in automobile, therefore enhancing user comfort level.
Factors such as increasing focus on fuel efficiency, growing demand for electric vehicles globally and rigidity in emission norms to cut down vehicular emissions are driving the market growth. Though, high cost of thermal system technology is restraining the market growth. Moreover, the huge vehicle production in the region offers a tremendous growth opportunity for the thermal system market.
Based on application, the waste heat recovery segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the strict emission regulations globally. Currently, the penetration of a waste heat recovery system is significant in heavy commercial vehicles. The high emission of CO2 associated with automobiles raises serious concerns out environmental sustainability. The automotive industry is developing cost-efficient methods to utilize waste heat and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The key vendors mentioned are Borgwarner Inc., Boyd Corporation, Continental AG, Dana Limited, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Dupont, Gentherm , Hanon Systems, Hyundai Motor Company, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Magma International Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH and Schaeffler AG.
Technologies Covered:
Vehicle Types Covered:
Components Covered:
Applications Covered:
Regions Covered:
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Thermal System Market, By Technology
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Engine Thermal Mass Reduction
5.3 Reduced Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) System Loading
5.4 Exhaust Gas Recirculation
5.5 Active Transmission Warm-Up
6 Global Thermal System Market, By Vehicle Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
6.3 Electric & Hybrid
7 Global Thermal System Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Condenser
7.3 Water-Pump
7.4 Air Filter
7.5 Compressor
7.6 Electric Compressor
7.7 Electric Motor
7.8 Electric Water Pump
7.9 Heat Exchanger
7.10 Heater Control Unit
7.11 Motor
7.12 Thermoelectric Generator
8 Global Thermal System Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Battery Thermal System
8.3 Engine Cooling
8.4 Front Air Conditioning
8.5 Heated Steering
8.6 Heated/Ventilated Seats
8.7 Motor Thermal System
8.8 Power Electronics
8.9 Rear Air Conditioning
8.10 Transmission System
8.11 Waste Heat Recovery
9 Global Thermal System Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Strategic Benchmarking
11 Vendors Landscape
11.1 Borgwarner Inc.
11.2 Boyd Corporation
11.3 Continental AG
11.4 Dana Limited
11.5 Delphi Automotive PLC
11.6 Denso Corporation
11.7 Dupont
11.8 Gentherm
11.9 Hanon Systems
11.10 Hyundai Motor Company
11.11 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
11.12 Magma International Inc.
11.13 MAHLE GmbH
11.14 Robert Bosch GmbH
11.15 Schaeffler AG
