Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Protection System Market by Product (Fire Suspension, Fire Sprinkler, Fire Analysis, Fire Response, Fire Detection), Service (Engineering, Installation and Design, Maintenance, Managed), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fire protection system market was valued at USD 62.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 95.4 billion by 2025; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of this market is attributed to the growth in the construction industry, increasing human and property loss due to fire breakouts, stringent regulations, and rising adoption of wireless technology in fire detection. However, factors such as high initial costs, concerns related to false alarms and detection failure, and high cost of upgrading traditional fire detectors to smart detectors are restraining the market growth.



Fire analysis segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the fire protection system market.



A fire protection system can work effectively if a proper analysis of events is done. Fire analysis is an essential part of fire protection, which facilitates informed decisions that lead to maximum efficiency. Fire analysis uses fire mapping and analysis software, and fire modeling and simulation software. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing need for sophisticated fire analysis, which helps in proper decision-making and fire prevention.



Maintenance services to grow at the highest CAGR in the fire protection system market during the forecast period.



Maintenance services include timely servicing and auditing of fire protection systems to ensure that fire protection systems meet all required fire safety standards and function appropriately during an emergency. Maintenance services include inspection, testing, servicing, and repair of components, and monitoring of fire protection systems and their components. The services comprise equipment supply, system testing and commissioning, and regular preventative maintenance.



North America to be the largest market for the fire protection system during the forecast period.



North America is expected to lead the global fire protection system industry from 2020 to 2025. The US and Canada dominate the North American fire protection system market. These countries have witnessed significant infrastructural developments owing to the high population growth rate, due to which the demand for fire protection systems is also increasing. Increased awareness about fire safety systems and fire safety regulations laid by governments is among the significant factors that drive the market in North America.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Fire Protection System Market

4.2 Fire Protection System Market, by Product

4.3 Fire Protection System Market, by Service

4.4 Fire Protection System Market, by Vertical and Region

4.5 Fire Protection System Market, by Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Construction Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Human and Property Loss Due To Fire Breakouts

5.2.1.3 Stringent Regulations

5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Wireless Technology in Fire Detection

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Costs

5.2.2.2 Concerns Related To False Alarms and Detection Failure

5.2.2.3 High Cost of Upgrading Traditional Fire Detectors To Smart Detectors

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Water Mist Systems

5.2.3.2 Integration of Smoke Detectors With Iot and Big Data

5.2.3.3 Periodic Revision of Regulatory Compliances

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration of User Interfaces With Fire Protection Solutions

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Latest Trends in Fps Market

5.4.1 Internet of Things (Iot)

5.4.2 Cloud-Based Solutions

5.4.3 Video Image Smoke and Flame Detection Systems

5.5 Codes and Standards Related To Fire Protection Systems



6 Fire Protection System Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction



7 Fire Protection System Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fire Suppression

7.2.1 Fire Suppression Products

7.2.1.1 Fire Detectors and Control Panels

7.2.1.2 Fire Sprinklers, Nozzles, Caps, and Control Heads

7.2.1.3 Fire Suppressor Reagent

7.2.1.3.1 Chemical

7.2.1.3.1.1 Dry Chemical

7.2.1.3.1.2 Wet Chemical

7.2.1.3.2 Gaseous

7.2.1.3.2.1 Clean Agent

7.2.1.3.2.2 Carbon Dioxide (Co2) Clean Agent Fire Suppression System

7.2.1.3.2.3 Fm200 Clean Agent Fire Suppression

7.2.1.3.2.4 Other Clean Agent Fire Suppression Systems

7.2.1.3.3 Water

7.2.1.3.3.1 Water Mist

7.2.1.3.4 Foam

7.2.1.3.4.1 Foam Water

7.3 Fire Response

7.3.1 Emergency Lighting Systems

7.3.2 Voice Evacuation and Public Alert Systems

7.3.3 Secure Communication Systems

7.3.4 Fire Alarm Devices

7.4 Fire Sprinkler System

7.4.1 Wet

7.4.2 Dry

7.4.3 Pre-Action

7.4.4 Deluge

7.4.5 Other Fire Sprinkler Systems

7.5 Fire Analysis

7.5.1 Fire Mapping and Analysis Software

7.5.2 Fire Modeling and Simulation Software

7.6 Fire Detection

7.6.1 Flame Detectors

7.6.1.1 Single Ir (Infrared)

7.6.1.2 Single Ultraviolet (Uv)

7.6.1.3 Dual Uv/Ir

7.6.1.4 Triple Ir (Ir3)

7.6.1.5 Multi Ir

7.6.2 Smoke Detectors

7.6.2.1 Photoelectric

7.6.2.2 Ionization

7.6.2.3 Dual-Sensor Smoke Detectors

7.6.3 Heat Detectors



8 Fire Protection System Market, by Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Maintenance Services

8.3 Managed Services

8.4 Engineering Services

8.5 Installation and Design Services

8.6 Other Services



9 Fire Protection System Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Academia and Institutional

9.2.2 Retail

9.2.3 Healthcare

9.2.4 Hospitality

9.2.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)

9.3 Oil, Gas, and Mining

9.4 Manufacturing

9.5 Transportation & Logistics

9.6 Energy & Power

9.7 Residential

9.8 Government

9.9 Others



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 Us To Hold Largest Share of Fire Protection System Market in North America

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Fire Protection System Market To Grow at Highest CAGRin Canada Among All North American Countries During Forecast Period

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Adoption of Fire Protection Systems in Mexico Is in Initial Phase

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Uk

10.3.1.1 Demand For Wireless Fire Detection Systems Is Driving Market in Uk

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Fire Protection System Market in Germany To Grow at Highest CAGRDuring Forecast Period

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 France Is a Significant Contributor To Fire Protection System Market in Europe

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Apac

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China To Dominate Fire Protection System Market in Apac

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Japan Is One Among Significant Contributors To Fire Protection System Market in Apac

10.4.3 South Korea

10.4.3.1 Fire Prevention and Safety Initiatives To Boost Fire Protection System Market Growth

10.4.4 Rest of Apac

10.4.4.1 India Is Among Developing Markets For Fire Protection Systems in Rest of Apac

10.5 Row

10.5.1 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1.1 Middle East Leads Oil and Petroleum Business Globally, Which Is a Major End-User Industry For Fire Protection System

10.5.2 South America

10.5.2.1 Low Adoption of Fire Protection Systems in South America Owing To Current Emerging State of Manufacturing Industries in the Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking of Players in Fire Protection System Market

11.3 Microquadrant Overview

11.3.1 Visionaries

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Situations & Trends

11.4.2 Contract and Collaboration

11.4.3 Acquisitions

11.4.4 Expansion



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Johnson Controls

12.1.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.1.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

12.1.1.3 Recent Developments

12.1.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.2 United Technologies

12.1.2.1 Business Overview

12.1.2.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

12.1.2.3 Recent Developments

12.1.2.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.3 Honeywell

12.1.3.1 Business Overview

12.1.3.2 Products Offered

12.1.3.3 Recent Developments

12.1.3.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.4 Siemens

12.1.4.1 Business Overview

12.1.4.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

12.1.4.3 Recent Developments

12.1.4.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.5 Halma

12.1.5.1 Business Overview

12.1.5.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

12.1.5.3 Recent Developments

12.1.5.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Robert Bosch

12.1.6.1 Business Overview

12.1.6.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

12.1.6.3 Recent Developments

12.1.7 Hochiki

12.1.7.1 Business Overview

12.1.7.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

12.1.7.3 Recent Developments

12.1.8 Gentex

12.1.8.1 Business Overview

12.1.8.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

12.1.9 Minimax Viking

12.1.9.1 Business Overview

12.1.9.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

12.1.9.3 Recent Developments

12.1.10 Securiton Ag

12.1.10.1 Business Overview

12.1.10.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

12.1.10.3 Recent Developments

12.2 Other Key Players

12.2.1 Encore Fire Protection

12.2.2 Fire Suppression Limited

12.2.3 Schrack Seconet Ag

12.2.4 Napco Security Technologies

12.2.5 VFP Fire Systems

12.3 Fire Protection Service Companies

12.3.1 S&S Fire Suppression Systems

12.3.2 Fireline Corporation

12.3.3 Orr Protection

12.3.4 Argus Fire Protection Company Ltd

12.3.5 Firetrol Protection Systems, Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a2wqle

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900