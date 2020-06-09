Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rubber Repair Adhesives Market by Process (Hot Bond, Cold Bond), Application (Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings, and Others), End-use Industry (Mining & Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate, Steel and Others), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rubber repair adhesives market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.0%, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025. The global market size of these adhesives was USD 281.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 354.2 million by 2025.



In many industries such as mining & quarrying, cement & aggregate, and steel industries, rubber repair adhesives have a high demand for repairing rubber conveyor belts, pulleys and rubber linings of tanks & vessels, pulleys, and rollers.



Cement & aggregate is the fastest-growing end-use industry of rubber repair adhesives in terms of value.



The cement & aggregate end-use industry dominated the global rubber repair adhesives market. The cement & aggregate industry is the major indicator of the global construction industry. The construction sector has a high demand for cement & aggregates globally. As the global construction sector is growing at a burgeoning rate owing to private and government funding, there is a high demand for cement & aggregate industry and rubber repair adhesive used in the cement & aggregate industry.



Rubber repair adhesives used in the hot bond process are the faster-growing segment of the market in terms of value.



Rubber repair adhesives used in the hot bond process for repair of conveyor belts application have high demand from the global mining & quarrying, cement & aggregate and steel industries for repairing conveyor belts. This is owing to their superior performance and non-carcinogenic formulations. Adhesives used in the cold bond process have a low growth rate as they have carcinogenic content and not preferred in many countries for repair solutions.



Conveyor belts is the fastest-growing application segment of rubber repair adhesives in terms of value.



Conveyor belts is the major application of rubber repair adhesives and have high demand from mining & quarrying, cement & aggregate and steel industries. These industries are well established and are growing at a rapid pace globally. These industries employ rubber conveyor belts in large numbers that are subjected to damage due to material transport and need rubber repair adhesives in large quantities. Hence, conveyor belts as the fastest-growing application segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in rubber repair adhesives market in terms of value.



APAC is the fastest-growing rubber repair adhesives market.



APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the rubber repair adhesives market during the forecast period. China and India in the region are the two major markets that are growing at a significant pace in the region due to the presence of established mining & quarrying, cement & aggregate and steel, chemical, water treatment and oil& gas end-use industries in the region. These industries use rubber repair adhesives-based in conveyor belts, pulleys, pipes & fittings, tanks & vessels, pump housing, and rollers.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Rubber Repair Adhesives Market

4.2 Rubber Repair Adhesives Market, by Application and Region, 2019

4.3 Rubber Repair Adhesives Market, by Process

4.4 Rubber Repair Adhesives Market, by End-Use Industry

4.5 Rubber Repair Adhesives Market, by Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Rubber Conveyor Belts from End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 Superior Performance Properties of Rubber Repair Adhesives Over Mechanical Fasteners

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Pricing and Supply Availablity

5.2.2.2 Global Economic Slowdown Due to Pandemiccorona Virus Breakdown

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Mining Activities in APAC and South America

5.2.3.2 Robust Growth in the Global Cement Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Local and International Regulations

5.3 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Rubber Repair Adhesives Patent Analysis

5.4.1 Methodology:

5.4.2 Document Type:

5.4.3 Insight

5.4.4 Top Applicants



6 Macro-Economic Overview and Key Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Trends and Forecast of Gdp

6.3 Per Capita Gdp VS Per Capita Rubber Repair Adhesives Demand

6.4 Trends in Mining & Quarrying industry

6.5 Trends in Construction Industry



7 Rubber Repair Adhesives Market, by Process

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hot Bond Rubber Repair Adhesives

7.2.1 Hot Bond Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Region

7.3 Cold Bond Rubber Repair Adhesives

7.3.1 Cold Bondrubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Region



8 Rubber Repair Adhesives Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Conveyor Belts

8.2.1 Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size in Conveyor belts, by Region

8.3 Tanks & Vessels

8.3.1 Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size in Tanks & Vessels, by Region

8.4 Others 66

8.4.1 Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size in Others, by Region



9 Rubber Repair Adhesives Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Mining & Quarrying

9.2.1 Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size in Automotive & Transportation Industry, by Region

9.3 Cement & Aggregate

9.3.1 Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size in Cement & Aggregate Industry, by Region

9.4 Steel

9.4.1 Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size in Steel Industry, by Region

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Rubber Repairadhesives Market Size in Other End-Use Industries, by Region



10 Rubber Repair, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 North America: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by End-Use Industry

10.2.2 North America: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Application

10.2.3 North America: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Process

10.2.4 North America: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Country

10.2.4.1 Us

10.2.4.1.1 Us: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Application

10.2.4.2 Canada

10.2.4.2.1 Canada: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Application

10.2.4.2 Mexico

10.2.4.2.1 Mexico: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Application

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Europe: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Application

10.3.2 Europe: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Process

10.3.3 Europe: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Country

10.3.3.1 Germany

10.3.3.1.1 Germany: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Application

10.3.3.2 France

10.3.3.2.1 France: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Application

10.3.3.3 Uk

10.3.3.3.1 Uk: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Application

10.3.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.4.1 Italy: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Application

10.3.4.5 Spain

10.3.4.5.1 Spain: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Application

10.3.4.6 Russia

10.3.4.6.1 Russia: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Application

10.3.4.7 Rest of Europe

10.3.4.7.1 Rest of Europe: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Application

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 APAC: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Application

10.4.2 APAC: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Process

10.4.3 APAC: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Country

10.4.3.1 Japan

10.4.3.1.1 Japan: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by End-Use Industry

10.4.3.2 China

10.4.3.2.1 China: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by End-Use Industry

10.4.3.3 South Korea

10.4.3.3.1 South Korea: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by End-Use Industry

10.4.3.4 Rest of APAC 107

10.4.3.4.1 Rest of APAC: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by End-Use Industry

10.5 Middle East & Africa (Mea) 109

10.5.1 MEA: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Application

10.5.2 MEA: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Process

10.5.3 MEA: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Country

10.5.3.1 Uae

10.5.3.1.1 UAE: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Application

10.5.3.2 South Africa

10.5.3.2.1 South Africa: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Application

10.5.3.3 Saudi Arabia 114

10.5.3.3.1 Saudi Arabia: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Application

10.5.3.4 Rest of Mea

10.5.3.4.1 Rest of MEA: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Application

10.6 South America

10.6.1 South America: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by End-Use Industry

10.6.2 South America: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Type

10.6.3 South America: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by Country

10.6.3.1 Brazil

10.6.3.1.1 Brazil: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by End-Use Industry

10.6.3.2 Argentina

10.6.3.2.1 Argentina: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by End-Use Industry

10.6.3.3 Rest of South America

10.6.3.3.1 Rest of South America: Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Size, by End-Use Industry



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.3 Emerging Companies

11.2.4 Innovators

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Market Ranking

11.6 Competitive Scenario

11.6.1 Agreement

11.6.2 New Product Launch

11.6.3 Partnership

11.6.4 Expansion

11.6.5 Joint Venture



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Lord Corporation.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Products Offered

12.1.3 Recent Developments

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.5 Winning Imperatives

12.1.6 Current Focus and Strategies

12.1.7 Threat from Competition

12.1.8 Lord Corporation'S Right to Win

12.2 Henkel Ag & Co

12.3 3M

12.4 Sika Ag 143

12.5 H.B

12.6 Fourthane

12.7 Belzona International Ltd.

12.8 Rema Tip Top Ag

12.9 Illinois Tool Works Inc

12.10 Eli-Chem Resins Uk Limited

12.11 Other Players

12.11.1 Bostik

12.11.2 Permabond Llc

12.11.3 Imtech

12.11.4 Germanbelt Systems Gmbh

12.11.5 Shanxi Betop Industry and Trade Co., Ltd

12.11.6 Ans Conveyor & Rubber Products Limited

12.11.7 Smooth-On, Inc

12.11.8 Oliver Rubber Industries.

12.11.9 Thejo Engineering Limited



13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: Publisher's Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

13.4 Related Reports

13.5 Author Details



