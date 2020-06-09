LYON, France and NEWTON, Mass., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and metabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of Pierre Legault, MBA, CPA as director and chairman of its board of directors. Mr. Legault brings over 35 years of executive leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industry.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Legault to the Amolyt board of directors, a distinguished group of international leaders and investors who have already greatly contributed to the creation and development of our Company,” said Thierry Abribat, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Amolyt Pharma. “Mr. Legault’s broad leadership experience in governance, strategy and business, and proven track record of building and developing clinical-stage organizations, will prove invaluable during this pivotal time as we prepare to move our first asset into the clinic and accelerate the growth of our company,” he concluded.

Mr. Legault added, “Amolyt Pharma’s innovative therapeutic peptides represent potentially life-changing treatments for patients suffering from rare endocrine and metabolic diseases, who otherwise have limited or no therapeutic options. I am especially honored to join the Company’s board because in addition to its promising portfolio and strong investor support, Amolyt Pharma is composed of an experienced and ambitious team of individuals who share a common vision. Altogether, these factors bode well for success, and I look forward to providing guidance and key insights to help the company achieve its full potential.”

In addition to his role at Amolyt Pharma, Mr. Legault also serves as the chairman of Artios Pharma, Bicycle Therapeutics and Poxel Pharma. He is lead director of Urovant Sciences and board director of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and he has acted as a board director for more than fifteen additional biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies. Mr. Legault was the chief executive officer of Prosidion and served as the chief financial officer and treasurer of OSI Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Legault also worked as the chief executive officer of Eckerd Pharmacy as well as of other companies. Earlier in his career, he held various global roles, such as president and chief financial officer at legacy companies of the Sanofi group. Mr. Legault earned his MBA in marketing from McGill University, his bachelor’s degree from HEC University of Montreal, and he also studied at Harvard Business School.

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma is building on its team’s established expertise in therapeutic peptides to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and metabolic diseases. Its portfolio includes AZP-3601 as a potential treatment of hypoparathyroidism and AZP-3404, which is undergoing indication prioritization work. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit www.amolytpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at @AmolytPharma.

