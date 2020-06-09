LEWES, Del., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Snow Labs, developer of the Spark NLP library, will host its first virtual summit for the fast-growing NLP community from Tuesday, October 6 through Friday, October 16. This inaugural, two-week virtual conference showcases NLP best practices, real-world case studies, and the latest software, models & transformers you can use today. The NLP Summit brings together the community of NLP practitioners interested in building language understanding applications used in healthcare, life science, finance, ecommerce, media, insurance, and more.



The NLP Summit was created in response to the growing use of Natural Language Processing in industry. “Natural Language Processing is booming – applications that were science fiction just a few years ago are in production today,” said David Talby, CTO of John Snow Labs. “By bringing together the brightest minds in the industry, the NLP Summit provides a first-of-its-kind gathering for practitioners to share expertise and best practices for putting state-of-the-art NLP to good use.”

NLP Summit attendees can expect to hear from top enterprise companies including Salesforce, DocuSign, Basis Technology, Thomson Reuters Labs, Healthjoy, FabFitFun, IDEXX Laboratories, Outreach.io, Cityblack Health, and many more on topics such as information extraction, object character recognition (OCR), multilingual NLP models and applications, conversational AI, and document classification. Attendees will consist of senior data scientists, C-Level executives, data science managers, research scientists, analysts, developers, and other technical practitioners.

Week one will include 30 unique sessions, with a general track and a special Healthcare NLP track. Week two will feature beginner to advanced training courses with certifications. The training will be led by John Snow Labs’ global team of specialists in disciplines covering data science, medicine, data engineering, pharma, data security, and DataOps. Attendees will also have an opportunity to participate in a Hackathon and join 1:1 and AMA sessions with speakers and industry experts.

For more information on the Spark NLP Summit visit https://nlp-summit.johnsnowlabs.com/ .

About John Snow Labs

John Snow Labs is an award-winning AI and NLP company, accelerating progress in data science by providing state-of-the-art models, data and platforms. Founded in 2015, it helps healthcare and life science companies build, deploy, and operate AI products and services. John Snow Labs is the winner of the 2018 AI Solution Provider of the Year Award, the 2019 AI Platform of the Year Award, the 2019 International Data Science Foundation Technology award, and the 2020 AI Excellence Award.

John Snow Labs is the developer of Spark NLP - the world’s most widely used NLP library in the enterprise - and is the world’s leading provider of state-of-the-art clinical NLP software, powering some of the world’s largest healthcare & pharma companies. John Snow Labs is a global team of specialists, of which 33% hold a Ph.D. or M.D. and 75% hold at least a Master’s degree in disciplines covering data science, medicine, software engineering, pharmacy, DevOps and SecOps.

