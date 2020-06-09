Enterprise collaboration applications present unforeseen challenges for ediscovery, data management, and risk. Join this webinar as industry leaders from IBM, Coinbase, Juniper Networks, and Hanzo discuss the challenges of managing data risk.

Enterprise collaboration applications present unforeseen challenges for ediscovery, data management, and risk. Join this webinar as industry leaders from IBM, Coinbase, Juniper Networks, and Hanzo discuss the challenges of managing data risk.

New York, NY, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a pioneer of contextual collection and dynamic web content ediscovery and compliance software, today announced a stellar lineup of industry experts for an upcoming live webinar, Effective Internal Investigations In The Age Of Collaboration And Remote Work, on July 9, 2020, at 1:00 pm ET. In this webinar event, panelists will explore how to conduct effective internal workplace investigations in the age of collaboration and remote work.



EVENT DESCRIPTION

We live in a shifting landscape where the COVID-19 pandemic has moved the workforce from their standard physical offices to a work-from-home world. This change accelerated the adoption of collaborative business communication platforms—replacing email as the primary method of business communication. Almost overnight, applications like Slack, Microsoft Teams, and others have shot up in daily use and have become where the work gets done.

This unprecedented overnight migration to remote work presents a host of new challenges: increased business risk from lack of oversight and wrongdoing, and at the same time increasing the complexity to effectively conduct internal investigations and maintain safe working environments.

Uncertain times and rapid technology changes can make any legal or compliance team feel vulnerable. The best time to make sure you are prepared to conduct an investigation —especially leveraging new tools and data sources— is before an avalanche of investigation needs arise.

This educational webinar is developed to provide attendees with practical insights for reducing risk while planning and conducting effective internal investigations leveraging data from collaboration applications. Learn how to conduct effective internal workplace investigations in the age of collaboration and remote work.





Panelists will discuss:

The changing business environment

The effect of collaboration tools on business communications

The role of internal investigations for employment compliance, litigation, and corporate culture.

Strategies for conducting internal investigations

How to add and manage new data sources for effective internal investigations

Determining if a full investigation is required







SPEAKERS



Stacey Blaustein, Counsel, IBM

Kyle Kelly, Senior E-Discovery and Litigation Support Specialist, Coinbase

Kimberly Quan, Global Head of eDiscovery & Digital Forensics, Juniper Networks

Brad Harris, VP of Product, Hanzo





WEBINAR REGISTRATION

Effective Internal Investigations In The Age Of Collaboration And Remote Work

Date: July 9, 2020

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Cost: Free





Registration link: https://www.hanzo.co/webinar-internal-investigations-in-the-age-of-collaboration-and-remote-work





ABOUT HANZO

Hanzo provides modern ediscovery and compliance software for enterprise organizations. Our solutions empower legal and compliance teams to efficiently manage the preservation, targeted collection, and review of dynamic content from enterprise collaboration applications, social media, and complex websites. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating Hanzo’s commitment to data security and serves large corporations across the globe—giving them control, visibility, and context over their data to reduce cost and mitigate risk. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

