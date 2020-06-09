AUSTIN, Texas, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year since 2009, Wi-Fi Alliance® has recognized outstanding contributions by companies and individuals who further the innovation and development of Wi-Fi® technologies and markets. These awards secure members a place in the Wi-Fi Alliance Hall of Fame, distinguishing those that have brought invaluable contributions to the Wi-Fi industry. From program development for the latest generation of Wi-Fi to unlicensed spectrum advocacy around 6 GHz, Hall of Fame inductees have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to advancing the Wi-Fi Alliance mission to "connect everyone and everything, everywhere.” Wi-Fi’s success and worldwide ubiquity is driven by Wi-Fi Alliance members that advance initiatives to deliver the best possible Wi-Fi experience.
“We’d like to welcome the 2020 award recipients to the Wi-Fi Alliance Hall of Fame, who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to Wi-Fi,” said Edgar Figueroa, president and CEO, Wi-Fi Alliance. “Wi-Fi Alliance owes a great debt to these companies and individuals who have committed significant time and energy toward evolving the Wi-Fi industry and the Wi-Fi experience. Wi-Fi Alliance could not achieve our mission without our members, and we recognize the remarkable impact from the honorees.”
Wi-Fi Alliance is recognizing 2020 award recipients in three categories: Industry Impact, Mission Specialist, and Quality of Service.
2020 Industry Impact Award
This award recognizes outstanding member companies who have provided sustained service to Wi-Fi Alliance and made significant contributions to our mission and the Wi-Fi industry over the last year. Companies receiving this year’s award have had a material impact in gaining 6 GHz unlicensed spectrum for Wi-Fi, enabling Wi-Fi 6E to become a reality.
2020 Mission Specialist Award
This award recognizes exemplary contributions to our mission by individuals who have, over a period of at least five years, demonstrated leadership and developed significant initiatives for Wi-Fi Alliance or the Wi-Fi industry. Awarded individuals have been involved in a range of activities outside of program development, bringing their unique subject-matter expertise to bear in contributing to the Wi-Fi Alliance mission in an impactful way.
2020 Quality of Service Award
This award recognizes impactful leadership and exemplary service in the Wi-Fi industry by individuals who have, over a period of at least five years, contributed to our mission and made a difference in the Wi-Fi industry through leadership or active involvement in three or more Wi-Fi Alliance programs. Individuals receiving this award have contributed their expertise to a multitude of Wi-Fi Alliance programs, ranging from Passpoint® to the latest generation of Wi-Fi – Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™.
View the Wi-Fi Alliance Hall of Fame: https://www.wi-fi.org/wi-fi-alliance-hall-of-fame.
About Wi-Fi Alliance®
www.wi-fi.org
Wi-Fi Alliance® is the worldwide network of companies that brings you Wi-Fi®. Members of our collaboration forum come together from across the Wi-Fi ecosystem with the shared vision to connect everyone and everything, everywhere, while providing the best possible user experience. Since 2000, Wi-Fi Alliance has completed more than 50,000 Wi-Fi certifications. The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ seal of approval designates products with proven interoperability, backward compatibility, and the highest industry-standard security protections in place. Today, Wi-Fi carries more than half of the internet’s traffic in an ever-expanding variety of applications. Wi-Fi Alliance continues to drive the adoption and evolution of Wi-Fi, which billions of people rely on every day.
Media contacts:
Stephanie Burke
Highwire PR for Wi-Fi Alliance
wi-fi@highwirepr.com
(415) 692-0745 ext. 116
Three photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c0cebad-45fe-43fc-91c6-284c86d38446
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dad546fc-3c65-4252-87ce-a892dc52defc
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c99ff2c-095d-4ac7-a56c-81b3c7769136
Wi-Fi Alliance
2020 Industry Impact Award
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
2020 Mission Specialist Award
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
2020 Quality of Service Award
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
46580_wifialliancelogo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: