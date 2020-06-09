WASHINGTON, DC, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, today announces that it has expanded its cryptocurrency strategy.



Xalles Capital Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Holdings Inc., will expand its cryptocurrency and token strategies through a multi-pronged approach. One key goal is to build a portfolio of cryptocurrency assets ranging from Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to other alt coins. Xalles will leverage a relationship with Vigor Crypto Holdings, LLC, a boutique cryptocurrency advisory firm, for the purchase of specific crypto assets as well as expert personnel to help manage the cryptocurrency trading process. Xalles will look to creatively acquire these assets, in some cases in exchange for XALL restricted shares, and then grow the coin value through various trading strategies, which will be reflected in the balance sheet.

In September of 2019 Xalles announced a unique relationship with ATN Trading. (Xalles Announces Partnership with ATN Trading to Expand Distribution of Powerful Crypto Trading Engine) Expanding Xalles’ integration with ATN for strategic trading will complete the cycle and enable asset appreciation through various cryptocurrencies. ATN Trading stands above the competition because they only make money if their client makes money using their proprietary trading platform. Vigor Crypto Holdings is uniquely positioned to create strategic trading pairs and manage the process through their long-standing relationship with ATN Trading.

Additionally, the company will seek to grow its subscriber base on the ATN Trading platform via a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. As it increases users on the ATN Trading engine, Xalles will make a referral fee equal to a percentage of the profits for each new user referral implemented onto the platform.

Xalles Capital will initially offer free monthly webinars to educate interested parties worldwide on the opportunities with tokenization of assets, different types of tokens, cryptocurrencies, exchanges, Security Token Offerings (STOs), trading engines and platforms, and more. This will lead to a pipeline of qualified cryptocurrency trading or STO candidates that could be interested in future opportunities within the Xalles ecosystem.

Xalles Capital, which was originally created to manage the IPO process for its subsidiaries, will expand its mandate to lead and manage the cryptocurrency and tokenization strategies for the company and its operating entities. Xalles Capital’s tokenization strategy will involve creating a new utility token for the purposes of supporting fintech solutions such as consumer and business rewards programs, fundraising, system gamification, and other information services.

“The time has come in 2020 for Xalles Capital to expand its mandate from being a securities management entity to include cryptocurrency management and trading, as well as tokenization of assets and STO management,” stated Thomas Nash, Xalles Holdings CEO. He added, “We are assembling a strong portfolio of technology and financial services companies with synergies to create tremendous revenue growth. Xalles Capital will enable us to grow new revenue streams and assets through Security Token Offerings, cryptocurrency acquisition, and asset appreciation through trading strategies.”

Blockchain, tokenization and cryptocurrencies will transform both our personal and financial world. Xalles deems it essential to expand its cryptocurrency portfolio to balance its corporate assets portfolio with plans of increasing the overall value and ultimate success of the company.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on acquisition and support of disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks targets in which it can partner with or acquire to accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places an emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: http://Xalles.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

