SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, today announced that Marie Mendoza has been promoted to Senior Vice President and General Counsel of the Corporation. In this senior leadership position, Ms. Mendoza will continue to oversee the corporate legal department, serve as liaison between the Company and outside counsel, and provide strategic direction on all legal and related business matters.



Ms. Mendoza has been with Kratos since 2011, most recently serving as the Company’s Vice President and General Counsel since 2015. Previously, Ms. Mendoza served as Kratos' Senior Corporate Attorney for four years, during which she worked closely with Kratos' legal team, contract and compliance executives, and each of Kratos' business units on a wide range of matters.

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos, said, “I am pleased to announce Marie's promotion to Senior Vice President and General Counsel. Kratos’ greatest asset is our people, and we pride ourselves on our policy of rewarding team members for dedication and hard work and promoting from within our Company. Throughout her time at Kratos, Marie has demonstrated her legal and business abilities, and she is indispensable to the Kratos team. Congratulations to Marie.”

Prior to joining Kratos, Ms. Mendoza was a Partner first with the law firm of Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP and then GCR, LLP in San Diego, where she represented public agencies and commercial companies on a variety of matters including contract negotiation and disputes, labor and employment, construction, board governance, commercial leases, trademark infringement and various other matters. Ms. Mendoza received a Bachelor of Science degree with cum laude honors in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles and her law degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training and combat systems, and next-generation turbojet and turbo-fan engine development. For more information, go to www.KratosDefense.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2019, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

