TORONTO, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), developer of the PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Banc of California Stadium today announced an innovative expansion of their partnership to enhance security and arena safety at Banc of California Stadium.



Together, Patriot One, LAFC and Banc of California Stadium will form “The Stadium & Event Safety Strategic Alliance,” which will utilize groundbreaking security technology to turn Banc of California Stadium into a global showcase venue to advance the vision of safety and security for public gathering spaces.

“The objective of ‘The Stadium & Event Safety Strategic Alliance’ is to establish a consortium of professional sports, and stadium security professionals to evaluate and pilot new physical security technologies, including those focused on health and safety due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown,” explained Phil Lancaster, SVP of Business Development & Government Relations. “The Group will also invite thought leaders within the Event and Professional Sports safety and security space to participate and discuss ways in which these new innovations can help shape the future of large-scale events, while mitigating acts of terrorism, active shooters, and viral and contagious threats.

By implementing Patriot One’s PATSCAN Platform, LAFC and Banc of California Stadium will continue to be an industry leader in event safety, and the Alliance will work with other professional sports organizations and stadiums around the world to share information on safety and security strategies.

“We’re excited to participate in the creation of this new strategic Alliance,” said Christian Lau, Chief Technology Officer for LAFC and Banc of California Stadium. “Our venue in the heart of Los Angeles will become the center for new and innovative physical and health threat identification and detection technologies, and we are looking forward to facilitating direct collaboration with other venues and teams around the world.”

Patriot One will implement its PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform modules at Banc of California Stadium beginning in June 2020. In addition, Patriot One will deploy its newest health and safety threat identification and detection modules - PATSCAN VRS-T Thermal Elevated Body Temperature and PATSCAN VRS-HS Facial Mask Detection modules - during this same period.

About Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot One’s mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances, or potential health and safety threats for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

About Los Angeles Football Club

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) plays in Major League Soccer (MLS), the topflight of football in the United States and Canada. Coming off a record-breaking season in 2019, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC’s ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media. LAFC is invested in the world’s game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000 seat Banc of California Stadium and a state-of-the-art training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.

About Banc of California Stadium

Banc of California Stadium is the first, new open-air stadium built in LA since 1962 and boasts a 22,000-seat capacity. The stadium is one of the most technically advanced buildings in the world and serves as a test facility for many partners and technology companies developing proof of concept ideas that will be a guiding force for the future of guest experiences in stadiums and large venues worldwide.

