SAN MATEO, CA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xignite, Inc., a provider of market data distribution and management solutions for financial services and technology companies, announced today enhancements for two of its financial data cloud APIs. Now offering functionality built for greater speed and specificity, these APIs enable fintechs to provide their users with the ability to follow worldwide business news and track upcoming earnings announcements. Demand for these capabilities has increased significantly since the pandemic started as COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on corporate financials.

Unlike other financial data APIs, Xignite’s APIs are cloud native and offer a robust selection of use case-based end points. These end points are ready-to-use pieces of code that developers can easily integrate into their product or app, regardless of type, amount or frequency of data, without the need for any complex integration logic. In addition, Xignite APIs offer institutional-quality data and global coverage. They are endlessly scalable, offer multiple delivery options and include flexible, use case-based pricing and unlimited usage, adding up to a transformative financial and market data solution that fintechs can leverage in countless ways to build a better experience for their end users.

Xignite financial data API customers include leading fintechs such as Betterment, Personal Capital, Robinhood, StockCharts, Wealthfront, Wealthsimple and SoFi.

Additional detail on the enhanced APIs:

– This API offers news headlines and summaries for articles related to the economy, business or the financial sector. It includes coverage across over 1,200 publications and websites, drastically reducing time to market for apps that need news and press release content. Headlines and summaries are tagged by sectors covered, company name and more, making them easy to sift through. With the enhancement, firms can now embed functionality to allow users to query headlines by keyword, allowing them to stay up to date on COVID-19 news or any other topic of particular importance to their investment decisions. XigniteEarningsCalendar – This API provides forward-looking earnings, dividend data and events calendar data for trading and risk, encompassing 6,300 companies traded on U.S. and global exchanges. This provides users with critical information to inform their investments and drastically reduces time to market for apps that need earnings calendar data. With the enhancement, firms can now embed functionality to allow users to retrieve multiple earnings calendar items for multiple securities with a single query.

In addition to the enhancements, Xignite will offer a one-month free trial of XigniteGlobalNews so that developers can test the new functionality. Register for Trial

“Since the global pandemic started our clients have been making significant adjustments to their solutions in response to user demand and we have been following suit,” said Stephane Dubois, CEO and Founder of Xignite. “Our added functionality endpoints will help people stay on top of the company financial news and global headlines they are most interested in. This is an environment in which conditions and narratives can change at a moment’s notice, and we are pleased that our highly scalable, battle-tested APIs can now play an even bigger role in helping both our clients and their end users navigate this challenging time.”

This is just the latest example of Xignite’s ability to innovate. Earlier this year, the firm received a patent for its market alerts technology.

About Xignite

Xignite Makes Market Data Easy. Xignite is leading the disruption of the market data industry with its AWS-based financial data distribution and market data management solutions. Xignite’s Market Data Cloud Platform provides market data managers full transparency on the usage of a firm's first-level real-time and reference data - making it easy for data owners to entitle, control consumption, comply with licensing requirements, allocate costs, and resolve vendor audits or invoice discrepancies. Xignite also powers financial data-driven robo-advisors, online brokerages, and investing apps with its real-time, delayed and historical pricing data offered via 500+ REST Cloud APIs. Visit http://www.xignite.com or follow on Twitter @xignite.

