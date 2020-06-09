MONTRÉAL, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF/ FRA: WK3D) announces it has won a $685,000 order for its UV350 and its UV350 Desktop Dispatch Unit (DDU) to supply additional devices to an ambulance company which has previously purchased and installed ~$200,000 worth of devices.



Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, commented, “First and foremost, supplying safe and efficient communication solutions to the frontline has always been Siyata’s mission. We are very excited to receive an additional purchase order from this customer, and we are pleased to be the vendor of choice for their large fleet of ambulances"

UV350 features include:

LTE high speed data

5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for mission critical sound quality

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

Conference Call Reminder:

As a reminder, the Company will be hosting an investor conference call on Friday, June 12th 2020 at 9:00 AM EST (6:00 AM PST) to discuss these results followed by a Q&A for investors.

The call will be hosted by CEO Marc Seelenfreund and VP Sales Glenn Kennedy to update current sales pipeline, channels and strategies. Details of the conference call can be found below:

Details of the conference call:



Date: Friday, June 12, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM Eastern / 6:00 AM Pacific

North America toll free dial-in number: (866) 521-4909

International dial-in number: (647) 427-2311

There will also be a playback of the conference call, available in MP3 format by contacting investor relations below.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a global vendor of in-vehicle cellular IoT solutions for first responder and commercial fleet vehicles. The flagship UV350 is the world’s first 4G/LTE in-vehicle IoT cellular solution, incorporating voice, data, push-to-talk over cellular, fleet management, and other public safety software to increase situational awareness, and save lives.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

