TORONTO, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto-based healthcare technology company, Cannalogue, has announced a new medical cannabis referral service for Canadian medical professionals. Now available at Cannalogue.ca, the Discovery program enables doctors and other medical professionals to offer enhanced medical options for patients looking for therapies with cannabidiol (CBD).



Referred patients will receive a specialized assessment and targeted medical cannabis dose. Additionally, Cannalogue has created educational support tools that help doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other medical professionals improve their understanding of medical cannabis and its potential benefits for anxiety treatment, stress, sleep disorders, gastrointestinal issues, and chronic pain.

In addition to a comprehensive Compassionate Care program and ongoing independent research, the Discovery referral pathway further demonstrates Cannalogue’s commitment to improving access to medical cannabis for patients across Canada.

“Accessing information about the use of cannabinoids in medicine can be difficult,” says Cannalogue President and CEO, Dr. Mohan Cooray. “We want to ensure that Canadians during and after COVID-19 have access to world class medical care and treatment, particularly when cannabinoids are a far safer alternative to traditional therapies. Our Discovery program simplifies the process and allows medical professionals to refer patients directly for specialized care,” he says.