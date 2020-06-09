Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refinery Catalysts Market by Type (FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts, and Catalytic Reforming Catalysts), Ingredient (Zeolites, Metal, and Chemical Compounds), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market size of refinery catalysts was USD 4,418.2 million in 2019. It is projected to reach USD 4,697.4 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2020 and 2025.



Emissions that are released into the environment from automobiles and industrial processing units have been harming the environment significantly. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a typical vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of CO2 per year. Therefore, increasingly stringent regulations, are driving the refinery catalyst market.



Demand for fuel with high octane number leads to a growing demand for refinery catalysts.



The quality of fuel is directly proportional to its octane number. High-octane fuel generates more energy from the same amount of fuel. At the same time, it also prevents the wear and tear of the engine. The market is now witnessing an intense demand for high-quality fuels that increase the life of the machines and vehicles in which they are being used. Refinery catalysts help obtain fuels with higher octane ratings as these catalysts can operate at variable temperatures and can increase activity rates even if used in small quantities. This factor has paved the path for the growth of the refinery catalysts market.



Hydrocracking catalysts to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.



The objective of hydrocracking catalysts is to convert heavy oil feedstock into high quality, lighter fuel products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel or kerosene, and diesel, and hydro wax, which can be used as a petrochemical plant lube basestock or feedstock. Rising demand for petroleum derivatives and stringent regulations focusing on the use of ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) are expected to drive the market for hydrocracking catalysts.



APAC to dominate the refinery catalysts market during the forecast period. Increasing population, growing industrialization, strict government norms, and environmental regulations are the key factors attributed to the overall growth of the market in the region. The increasing developments in capacities of oil production in oil refineries of emerging countries of the region are providing substantial growth opportunities for the refinery catalysts market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in Refinery Catalysts Market

4.2 Apac: Refinery Catalysts Market, by Type and Country

4.3 Refinery Catalysts Market, by Type

4.4 Refinery Catalysts Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Number of Stringent Regulations for Vehicle Emissions Across the World

5.2.1.2 Rising Consumption of Petroleum Derivatives

5.2.1.3 Demand for Fuel With High Octane Number

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns Regarding Declining Crude Oil Reserves

5.2.2.2 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Backward Integration by Major Refinery Catalysts Manufacturers

5.2.3.2 Increasing R&D Investments to Reduce Cost and Improve Quality of Catalysts

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Decreasing Demand for Crude Oil Due to Covid-19

5.2.4.2 Fluctuating Prices of Pgms

5.3 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Real Gdp Growth Rate and Per Capita Gdp of Major Economies

5.4.3 Global Oil Production

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.6.1 Methodology

5.6.2 Patents Applied and Registered

6 Refinery Catalysts Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 FCC Catalysts

6.2.1 Good Stability During High Temperature to Increase Demand for FCC Catalysts

6.3 Hydroprocessing Catalysts

6.3.1 Hydrocracking is Witnessing Increasing Demand Owing to its Capability of Catalytic Cracking Function

6.3.2 Hydrotreating Catalysts

6.3.3 Hydrocracking Catalysts

6.4 Catalytic Reforming Catalysts

6.4.1 Higher Octane Rated Petroleum Demand to Increase the Market for Catalytic Reforming Catalyst

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Alkylation Catalysts

6.5.2 Isomerization Catalysts

6.5.3 Hydrogenation Catalysts

6.5.4 Desulfurization Catalysts

7 Refinery Catalysts Market, by Ingredient

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Zeolites

7.2.1 Natural Zeolites

7.2.2 Synthetic Zeolites

7.3 Metals

7.3.1 Precious Metals

7.3.1.1 Platinum (Pt)

7.3.1.2 Palladium (Pd)

7.3.1.3 Gold (Au)

7.3.2 Rare Earth Metals

7.3.3 Transition & Base Metals

7.3.3.1 Molybdenum (Mo)

7.3.3.2 Tungsten (W)

7.3.3.3 Cobalt (Co)

7.3.3.4 Nickel (Ni)

7.3.3.5 Iron (Fe)

7.3.3.6 Zirconium (Zr)

7.3.3.7 Manganese (Mn)

7.3.3.8 Chromium (Cr)

7.4 Chemical Compounds

7.4.1 Sulfuric Acid & Hydrofluoric Acid

7.4.2 Calcium Carbonate

8 Refinery Catalysts Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Presence of Large Oil Refining Companies Fueling Consumption of Refinery Catalysts

8.2.2 India

8.2.2.1 Presence of Major Oil Refineries to Boost Refinery Catalysts Market in India

8.2.3 Japan

8.2.3.1 Local Investments in Oil Refining Industries Are Driving Refinery Catalysts Market in Japan

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 South Korea'S Economic Growth Driving Refinery Catalysts Market in Country

8.2.5 Singapore

8.2.5.1 Investments in Different Technologies Are Driving Refinery Catalysts Market in Singapore

8.2.6 Indonesia

8.2.6.1 Expansions in Capacities of Oil Refineries to Drive the Market

8.2.7 Thailand

8.2.7.1 High Amount of Oil Exports to Increase the Demand

8.2.8 Rest of APAC

8.3 North America

8.3.1 Us

8.3.1.1 Presence of Major Refinery Catalysts Manufacturers Has Increased Demand

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 Regulations Driving Growth in Demand for Refinery Catalysts

8.3.3 Mexico

8.3.3.1 Skilled Workforce and Geographical Advantage to Drive Market

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Russia

8.4.1.1 Russia'S Large Oil Reserves to Drive Market

8.4.2 Germany

8.4.2.1 Implementation of New Government Regulations to Drive Market

8.4.3 Italy

8.4.3.1 Italy'S Reviving Economy is Favorable for Market Growth

8.4.4 Spain

8.4.4.1 Growth of Oil Refining Industries Expected to Boost Market

8.4.5 Rest of Europe

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.1.1 Presence of Large Oil Refineries Expected to Drive Market

8.5.2 Iran

8.5.2.1 High Energy Requirements to Increase Demand for Refinery Catalysts

8.5.3 Uae

8.5.3.1 Growing Economy Expected to Create Opportunities for Market Growth

8.5.4 Kuwait

8.5.4.1 Foreign Investments to Increase Demand for Refinery Catalysts

8.5.5 Qatar

8.5.5.1 High Export of Crude Oil to Increase Demand in Market

8.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 Growth in Energy Consumption to Drive Market

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.2.1 Increasing Economy to Boost Market

8.6.3 Venezuela

8.6.3.1 High Exports of Crude Oil to Increase Demand in Market

8.6.4 Rest of South America

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Innovators

9.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.4 Emerging Players

9.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.4 Business Strategy Excellence

9.5 Ranking of Key Players

9.6 Competitive Scenario

9.6.1 Investments & Expansions

9.6.2 New Product Launches

9.6.3 Agreements, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Albemarle Corporation

10.2 W R Grace

10.3 BASF

10.4 Haldor Topsoe

10.5 Honeywell Uop

10.6 Clariant

10.7 Axens

10.8 Johnson Matthey

10.9 China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

10.10 Shell Catalysts & Technologies

10.11 Other Companies

10.11.1 Arkema

10.11.2 Anten Chemicals

10.11.3 Chempack

10.11.4 Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Ltd.

10.11.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation

10.11.6 Gazprom

10.11.7 Jgc Catalyst and Chemicals

10.11.8 Knt Group

10.11.9 Kuwait Catalyst

10.11.10 N.E. Chemcat

10.11.11 Porocel

10.11.12 Qingdao Huicheng Environmental Technology

10.11.13 Taiyo Koko Co. Ltd.

10.11.14 Unicat Catalyst Technologies

10.11.15 Yueyang Sciensun Chemical



