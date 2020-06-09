BenchPrep empowers you to deliver an unmatched learning experience that is personalized, engaging and fun. Learn more at https://benchprep.com/

CHICAGO, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep , the leading provider of cloud-based learning products for corporations, training organizations, and nonprofits, today announces its further commitment to lifelong learning with the launch of BenchPrep Engage . Along with BenchPrep Ascend , the company’s flagship product, BenchPrep Engage rounds out the Company’s product portfolio with a solution that enables education and training providers to modernize learning programs and align with today’s professional learners.



Seventy-three percent of adults already consider themselves lifelong learners . It is imperative that learning products address this trend with on-the-go access in the form of portable and quickly consumable content that is designed for optimum knowledge retention through repeated delivery schedules. BenchPrep Engage utilizes microlearning, spaced repetition, and confidence-based learning to increase learner engagement and improve knowledge retention. This product enables learning organizations to open new, high margin, subscription revenue streams while increasing interactions and relationships with their professional learners.

“Lifelong learning has become an economic reality for both organizations and learners,” said Marlon Davis, VP of Product at BenchPrep. “BenchPrep Engage ensures that high-stakes, high-impact learning for educational and professional advancement is not limited to point-in-time training. It opens up new opportunities for organizations to engage professional learners throughout their careers with a subscription-based learning model, enabling learners to retain knowledge and continue to demonstrate mastery of content.”

BenchPrep now offers two distinct learning products that together comprise an all-encompassing learning ecosystem that delivers best-in-class learning programs.

With BenchPrep Ascend, the focus is on upskilling learners. It delivers high-stakes, high-impact, in-depth professional learning that includes skills training, exam prep, and continuing education. BenchPrep Engage is designed to address the problem of knowledge loss encountered over time by learners. BenchPrep Engage focuses on knowledge retention and skills sustainability by delivering repeatable, bite-sized content. When BenchPrep Ascend and Engage are used together, the platform delivers streamlined content management and instructional design, along with advanced educator tools, white-labeling, and analytics dashboards and reporting, in one comprehensive learning solution.

“BenchPrep’s leadership in the education and training delivery space throughout the last 10 years continues to strengthen with BenchPrep Engage now part of our product portfolio,” said Ashish Rangnekar, CEO, BenchPrep. “2020 has demonstrated the need for digital-first, digital-all, digital-only learning. BenchPrep takes great pride in helping organizations of all sizes in any industry reinvent their strategies to align with today’s learners, incorporate modern learning trends, and deliver successful learning programs.”

BenchPrep also recently launched the BenchPrep Quick Start Program designed specifically for organizations that are in need of an immediate digital transformation in order to shift their business model from a reliance on in-person training to online learning.

To learn more about BenchPrep and its award-winning technology, visit benchprep.com .

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is the leading provider of cloud-based learning products, delivering the best learning experience and driving revenue for corporations, training organizations, and nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations). With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), CFA Institute, CompTIA, Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), American Institute of Architects (AIA), National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE), ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, and OnCourse Learning. More than 6 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit benchprep.com .

Media Contact:

Jon Aderson

Director of Marketing

BenchPrep

312-650-5135

jon@benchprep.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df7b332c-2d40-4581-86d2-c3e322ace132