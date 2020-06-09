Austin, TX, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Attainia, a provider of widely-used solutions for medical capital equipment planning and replacement. The agreement between the companies will allow Attainia to integrate Accruent’s Data Insights into the Attainia platform, allowing capital equipment planners to access aggregated asset ownership data for thousands of equipment models while creating project plans. This integration, scheduled for release on June 17, 2020, will allow planners to make equipment choices based on the ownership experiences of other healthcare organizations.

An estimate cited by Becker’s CFO Report indicated that medical device lifecycle management costs U.S. hospitals $93 billion annually. These costs include installation expenses, repair and maintenance as well as the cost of disposition. The more a hospital or health system spends on these management activities, the greater the impact on their margins and the potential impact the level of care they can deliver. Many organizations are in reactive mode and long term lifecycle management, which requires an integrated approach, has seemed unreachable for some until now.

Accruent Data Insights is a simple-to-use web application that provides hospital executives information to assist in making the best capital planning, purchasing, maintenance and labor decisions for their biomedical equipment. Based on ownership experiences from more than half of U.S. hospitals, the Accruent Data Insights platform aggregates millions of data points and delivers valuable metrics in easy-to-consume visualizations to guide decisions.

Accruent Data Insights enables hospitals to:

Determine the most reliable and lowest cost of operation equipment to purchase

Identify and manage cost reductions without adding resources

Plan future capital spend for equipment and materials

Account for proper depreciation schedules

Optimize clinical engineering headcount and resourcing based on predicted labor needs

Determine the best time to replace biomedical devices

Attainia’s PROJECT is a comprehensive capital equipment planning software platform that helps healthcare teams manage construction and renovation projects to meet both time and budget requirements. Attainia PROJECT provides:

The industry-leading medical equipment catalog, which contains more than 66,000 products

Time-saving, customizable templates to assist in planning individual rooms or entire departments

A single, cloud-based point of entry for all project stakeholders

Real-time collaboration connecting user groups on-site, working remotely, and at corporate offices and architectural firms around the country

“The integration of Accruent’s Data Insights platform with Attainia PROJECT delivers tremendous value to our entire bases, respectively,” said DJ Chhabra, CEO and Chairman of Attainia. “Data Insights allows equipment planners and executives to understand the total cost of operation, life expectancy and reliability of equipment during pre-purchase and to plan more effectively than ever before. These combined services help them to anticipate the need for equipment replacement, directly impacting the protection of revenue and improving patient satisfaction.”

Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide, providing comprehensive software solutions for the built environment, spanning the breadth of real estate, facilities and physical asset management. Accruent serves more than 55% of U.S. hospitals and Accruent Data Insights is based on more than 289 million work orders on more than 17 million healthcare assets.

“The integration between Accruent Data Insights, the leader in medical equipment reliability insights, and Attainia, the leader in medical equipment planning software allows our customers to optimize their biomedical device equipment lifecycle,” said Greg Rivera, CPO of Accruent. “Data Insights with Attainia provides unmatched equipment reliability insights which help hospitals lower their total cost of operation and enables greater financial visibility across their whole organization.”

About Accruent

Accruent is the world’s leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

About Attainia

Used by more than 1,000 member hospitals, the Attainia PLAN-IT solution portfolio offers advanced, cloud-based solutions for medical equipment planning, routine replacement, and analytics. Attainia supports informed healthcare capital asset decisions by providing real-time insights and project management capabilities in a collaborative platform. By integrating data from medical device suppliers and GPOs, Attainia helps healthcare organizations manage equipment costs and optimize for continuity and excellence in patient care. For more information, visit Attainia.com.

