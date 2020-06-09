TAMPA/FL, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform, announced today that Ashton Maaraba is joining the Company as President of Bonum Health , Trxade Group’s telemedicine practice.



Maaraba joins Trxade Group with over 20 years of experience in developing and directing strategic national sales, marketing, and operating initiatives in ever-changing, dynamic environments. His most recent position was the President of AshHealth, a healthcare market advisory firm located in Rochester, New York, where he spearheaded all facets of the business including market research, data analysis, financial development, business management and operations.

Maaraba was previously the Senior Vice President of Change Healthcare/eRx Network Inc., one of the largest, independent healthcare technology companies providing software and analytics, connectivity, communications, payments, consumer engagement and workflow optimization solutions. He helped implement the company’s modernization plans and vision into strategy and tactics, and managed the deployment team responsible for 30% of the company’s transactions of prescription drugs claims, adjudication, and copy assistance programs. Maaraba oversaw their client portfolio of over 60,000 pharmacies, physicians, health insurers and Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) organizations across the U.S. Prior to this role Ashton held key leadership positions for PharmaSmart International navigating the company through explosive growth in sales, operations and strategy for nearly 10 years, a class II medical device and healthcare data intelligence manufacturing and distribution company, and FLAVORx, a medicinal flavoring company where, he was credited with deployment and implementation of healthcare products, and services to nearly 50,000 retail pharmacies and specialty locations across the US, Canada, Australia and U.K.

“I am pleased to welcome Ashton Maaraba as President of Bonum Health, our emerging telemedicine platform which has begun to enter a transformative period,” said Suren Ajjarapu, Chief Executive Officer of Trxade Group, “Ashton is an intuitive leader with acute business acumen and expertise in channel development and market development. I am confident in his ability to drive widespread adoption of Bonum Health amongst both employers seeking to provide unique healthcare perks to their workers as well as to individuals seeking a low-cost, convenient way to speak with a doctor.”

“Coming from leadership positions in the healthcare industry, the value-add of Bonum Health is readily apparent to me – I am truly excited to join Trxade Group and help drive the success of its telemedicine practice – improving the quality of healthcare received for thousands,” said Ashton Maaraba, President of Bonum Health, “I look forward to working closely with Suren to drive forward long-term shareholder value creation through the addition of patients to our proprietary telemedicine platform, referring them to the care of our trusted network of independent pharmacy partners.”

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDS) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that fosters price transparency, thereby improving profit margins for both buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals. Trxade Group operates across all 50 states with the central mission of making healthcare services affordable and accessible. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of four synergistic operating platforms; (1) the Trxade B2B trading platform with 11,400 registered pharmacies, (2) Integra Pharma Solutions, Trxade Group’s virtual wholesale division, (3) the Bonum Health platform offering affordable telehealth services; and (4) the DelivMeds app, which coordinates a nationwide distribution network through independent pharmacies or mail order delivery. For additional information, please visit us at www.trxade.com , www.delivmeds.com , and www.bonumhealth.com .

