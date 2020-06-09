ISLAND PARK, N.Y., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc (OTC: GDMK) reported results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31st, 2020.



Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to three months ended March 31, 2019, were as follows:

Revenue increased to $339,961 compared to $256,035, an increase of 32.8% over 2019 period.

Gross profit margin improved to 49.4% in 2020 compared to 27.6% in 2019.

The net loss for the three months end March 31st, 2020 period includes a one-time, non-cash, non-operating charge of $26,020,400 for stock-based compensation expense relating to the issuance of super-voting preferred stock to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. Excluding that charge, the Company’s Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) was a profit of $18,618 for the 2020 period compared to a loss of ($33,043) in 2019, or an improvement of $51,661.

Paul Adler, Chairman, and CEO stated, “Despite the impact of COVID-19 in late March 2020 we were able to achieve one of the best quarters from an operating perspective, in our history. We achieved a significant increase in our revenue with higher gross margins, as well as producing an adjusted net operating profit,”. Overall, we are pleased with our improved performance”.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, importer and distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company operates in the snacks market segment and offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, direct store delivery (“DSD”) as well as the vending, pantry, and the micro-market segment.

