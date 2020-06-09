TORONTO, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a best efforts partially brokered private placement financing of up to 16,666,667 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”), entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.45 for a period of 24 months from issuance. If at any time after four months and one day from the closing of the Offering, the Common Shares trade at $0.90 per Common Share or higher on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) for a period of 30 consecutive days, the Company will have the right (but not the obligation) to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days after the Company issues a news release announcing that it has elected to exercise this acceleration right. The Company expects that certain members of its management team and board of directors will, in the aggregate, subscribe for at least 10% of the Units sold under the Offering.



All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day. Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for capital equipment purchases, engineering and construction costs for the redevelopment of the Strathmore facility, feasibility studies on future projects, field and research trials, market development activities, working capital for the ramp-up of our operations at the Strathmore facility and general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 30, 2020.

Finder’s fees may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the CSE consisting of a cash commission equal to up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering and finder warrants (“Finder Warrants”) in an amount equal to up to 7% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

About EarthRenew

EarthRenew transforms livestock waste into a high-performance organic fertilizer to be used by organic and traditional growers in Canada and the United States. Located on a 25,000 head cattle feedlot, our flagship Strathmore plant is capable of producing up to four megawatts (MW) per hour of low-cost electricity powered by a natural gas fired turbine. The exhausted heat from the turbine is used to convert manure into certified organic fertilizer.

For additional information, please contact:

Keith Driver

CEO of EarthRenew

Phone: (403) 860-8623

E-mail: kdriver@earthrenew.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

