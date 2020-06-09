Sbanken ASA has mandated Danske Bank and Nordea Markets for a potential new issuance of a perpetual Additional Tier 1 bond and a subordinated Tier 2 bond with a 10 year tenor. Both issues will have a first call option for the issuer after 5 years. The transactions are subject to market conditions.

In conjunction with the new issues, Sbanken will consider buyback, in whole or parts, of the outstanding Additional Tier 1 bond issue NO0010746456 (SBANK03 PRO) and the outstanding Tier 2 bond issue NO0010746464 (SBANK04 PRO).

Sbanken ASA's Board of Directors has approved the transactions and the potential buyback.





Contact details,

Øyvind Telle, Head of Treasury, Sbanken ASA, +47 916 88 704

Jesper Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act