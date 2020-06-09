· Fourth TV appearance for Christie Brinkley and Bellissima products on QVC due to high demand



Amityville, NY, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties, announced that Christie Brinkley’s Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines will be featured on a pair of QVC shows, Gourmet Holiday and In the Kitchen with David, that will air on June 10, 2020, at 5PM and 8PM ET.

New for this QVC appearance is the introduction of Bellissima Bambinis onto the platform. Bambinis are 375 ml bottles, half the size of a normal bottle, and include Bellissima Prosecco DOC Brut, Bellissima Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Bellissima Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine.

This is the fourth appearance for Christie Brinkley and Bellissima on QVC. In their last appearance in April 2020, an estimated $300,000 of Bellissima products were sold.

Richard DeCicco, Chief Executive Officer of Iconic, stated, “We are excited to introduce the Bellissima Bambinis to the QVC audience, and we think they’ll be a big hit. Their smaller size makes them very portable and perfect for summer. They are ideal for many occasions and are a nice companion to the full-size bottles.”

“We are grateful to QVC and its team and hosts for having us back. We have built a strong relationship with them and love being on their show. During and after each appearance on QVC we always see a nice spike in demand, and QVC viewers have been instrumental to the popularity of the brand. As always, we look forward to watching Christie work her magic. She always does an excellent job and perfectly highlights the brand that makes our beverages stand out from our competition, including having a great taste, being made with Organic Grapes, Certified Vegan and Gluten Free, and having a Zero Sugar, Zero Carb option. Be sure to tune in to QVC on June 10, 2020.”

The two QVC shows, Gourmet Holiday and In the Kitchen with David, will be hosted at the QVC studio and Christie Brinkley will join remotely live via Zoom from her kitchen, and will showcase the full Bellissima product line.

To purchase the regular-size bottles of Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines from QVC, please go to www.qvc.com or please use this link: https://www.qvc.com/Bellissima-by-Christie-Brinkley-3-Bottles-of-Sparkling-Wine.product.M66715.html

Bellissima’s offerings include Bellissima Prosecco DOC Brut, Bellissima Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Bellissima Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made with Organic Grapes and Certified Vegan and Gluten Free.

To learn more about Bellissima products, recipes, and more, please use this link: http://bellissimaprosecco.com/

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands, Inc., is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in “celebrity branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world, and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. The Bellissima offerings include Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made from Organic Grapes and Certified Vegan and Gluten Free. In addition, Iconic also develops private-label spirits for domestic and international established chains.

Please visit the Company’s websites and follow it on social media.

Websites: Iconicbrandsusa.com; bellissimaprosecco.com

Twitter: @IconicBrandsUS; @BellissimaByCB

Instagram: @IconicBrandsUSA; @BellissimaProsecco

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management; are not guarantees of performance; and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Iconic’s reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Iconic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

