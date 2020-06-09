New York City, New York, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Stein, DDS, MD has been named a 2020 Super Doctor by New York Times Magazine! This is the fourth straight year that Dr. Stein has been included on this list. These recipients are nominated by their fellow physicians/dentists and carefully chosen after a rigorous peer review process. Only 5% of New York’s oral surgeons are named to this distinguished list – a fact that is not lost on Dr. Stein .

“It’s a true honor to be listed alongside my peers and recognized as a 2020 Super Doctor,” says Dr. Stein. “I take great pride in the work that my team and I do every day. I am grateful for this acknowledgement, and I will continue to provide the highest standard of oral surgery care to our patients.”

Dr. Mark Stein has over two decades of experience performing the most complex Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery for New York City patients as well as those from other states and countries who fly across the world for his unique set of skills. He is considered a leader in his field, having placed tens of thousands of dental implants during his distinguished career. Dr. Stein utilizes the latest oral surgery technology to help patients achieve long-lasting results with less downtime than traditional methods. He specializes in a variety of oral surgery procedures, including dental implants, bone grafting and regeneration, wisdom teeth extractions, and sinus lifts. He is known as the surgeon other surgeons send complicated cases to when they require a true expert in the field. Additionally, Dr. Stein offers non-surgical treatments in-office, such as dermal fillers and BOTOX®. Dr. Stein and his talented staff develop personalized relationships with each patient undergoing oral surgery in NYC. Dr. Stein will work closely with you to ensure your treatment plan best fits your needs and procedure goals.

New York Times Super Doctors are nominated by peers who consider them exceptional in their respective fields. Once a doctor is nominated, the New York Times Magazine research staff and panel evaluates each entrant. Among the areas of evaluation are leadership, years of experience, achievements, board certifications, publications, presentations, and hospital appointments, to name a few. The highest-scoring candidates are named to the final list of New York Times Super Doctors.

Mark Stein, DDS, MD is a leading oral and maxillofacial surgeon serving the New York City area. Dr. Stein graduated from New York University’s College of Dentistry. He then received his Medical Degree at Rutgers Medical School and his Residency in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. Dr. Stein is among the few oral and maxillofacial surgeons with both a DDS and an MD. He is a member of numerous associations, including the American Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, the Academy of Osseointegration, and the OKU Honor Society. Dr. Stein has also received many awards, such as the American Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Outstanding Achievement Award and the top oral surgery prize in the United States for the American Dental Association National Basic Science Competition. He has been featured in numerous media outlets, including Google News, Yahoo! Finance, and the Wall Street Journal and has published extensive research and given lectures on dental implants, bone grafting, and facial reconstruction.

To learn more about undergoing oral surgery with Dr. Mark Stein, you can contact New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery by phone at (212) 888-4760 or by requesting an appointment online.

Attachment

New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery 800A Fifth Avenue, Suite 404 New York, NY 10065 (212) 888-4760