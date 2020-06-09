WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , an award-winning leader in the payment processing industry for small businesses, today announced the launch of its first Cash Discount app for Clover point of sale (POS) systems. Available on the Clover App Market , the app provides merchants with a new way to offer a discount for customers who pay in cash, while also potentially saving up to 100 percent of their monthly processing fees.



The new app is an extension of VizyPay’s Cash Discount Program , which provides small business owners with unlimited credit card processing for one flat, low monthly fee, and is free to any Cash Discount Program customer. The app seamlessly works with Clover, a POS systems solution company that caters to a variety of industries. The Cash Discount app is available to any merchant using a Clover POS system and is free to download for any VizyPay Cash Discount Program customer.

“We are proud to say that our Cash Discount Program has saved our clients more than $8 million to-date,” said Austin Mac Nab, CEO and Co-Founder of VizyPay. “With the introduction of this app, we’re furthering our commitment to be the best partner for our clients by earning their trust every day and always searching for ways to help them save money.”

VizyPay’s Cash Discount Program leverages proprietary technology that works with small business owners to help eliminate or reduce its monthly processing fees. The technology slightly raises product or menu prices and when a customer pays with a card, VizyPay’s technology isolates the price increase and immediately applies it to the merchant’s monthly processing fees, removing fee unpredictability and helping lower the merchant’s costs.

The app makes the Cash Discount Program process even easier for businesses to implement and start saving money. Merchants who are signed on for the program and use Clover systems simply download the app and upload their inventory of products or menu items to a Clover POS device. The app then uses the Price Increase sync feature across all items, which easily implements the small price raise to help cover the cost of processing fees. Once these features are set up, during the check-out process the POS system shows the newly updated prices. When a customer pays with cash, the merchant can select the VizyPay Cash Discount Tender option, choose cash or check, which prompts the Cash Discount to be applied to the balance due. The customer’s receipt reflects the cash discount received at checkout, furthering customer trust and loyalty for participating merchants.

Merchants have the option to work with VizyPay’s customer support team to help navigate and learn the features and functions. For any merchants experiencing issues beyond the initial download, there is an easy, in-app “Call Me” option to quickly contact the VizyPay support team.

For more information, visit https://www.vizypay.com/ . To download the Cash Discount app, click here .

About VizyPay

VizyPay was founded in West Des Moines, Iowa, by three entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. VizyPay is growing rapidly by being honest and simple in an industry that is known for being complicated and deceitful. Their business model is unique and making a huge splash nationwide.