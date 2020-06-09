Portland, OR, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act-On Software, the leading growth marketing platform, today introduced powerful new product enhancements to better serve modern marketers focused on growing their business, delivering exceptional brand experiences, and driving personalized product engagement.

With these latest updates, Act-On is transforming traditional lead management into marketing automation that empowers marketers with complete control over their customers’ brand experiences — at every digital touchpoint. The new features include:

SMS Messaging: Use new mobile messaging capabilities to connect with audiences on their preferred channel, improving both customer conversations and operational workflows.

Powerful Event Triggers: Send real-time, user-specific digital messaging based on consumer interaction in any third-party system — driving enhanced brand experiences with better communication and engagement.

Transactional Emails: Rapidly deliver critical, non-promotional communications that exceed the expectations of customers who live in a sub-second world.

Zapier Partnership: Expanded integrations with Zapier seamlessly connect across hundreds of robust platforms — such as Zoom, Google Suite, EventBrite, Shopify, and LinkedIn — so marketers can automate key processes that leverage data gathered by other technologies.

Interactive Reporting: Inform campaigns and experience across numerous touchpoints to identify patterns of success and optimize accordingly.

: Inform campaigns and experience across numerous touchpoints to identify patterns of success and optimize accordingly. Enhanced Content Creation Tools: Create and edit all digital content, including landing pages and emails, more efficiently within the platform, making content creation even easier and faster.

“Even in tough times like those we face now, marketers are optimists and solution-finders. Act-On was founded on a fierce dedication to helping our customers succeed, which is at the heart of our new look and enhanced platform,” says Kate Johnson, CEO of Act-On. “For over a decade, we’ve helped marketers evolve and grow their businesses — not just secure leads. Now more than ever, we are committed to helping marketers deliver exceptional brand experiences and nurture long-term relationships.”

These updated capabilities, built into a refreshed interface, are the first in a series of product announcements Act-On will roll out in the coming months.





Act-On’s product innovation comes at a critical time as marketers face immense pressure to achieve more with less, which is further exacerbated by the pandemic. The need for meaningful digital engagement and business growth continues to intensify while budget cuts make streamlined and sophisticated automation systems all the more vital for every marketer. The new Act-On is smarter and more agile, giving marketers the power to engage across the entire customer journey.

Visit Act-On’s all-new website to learn more about its growth marketing solutions and platform.

About Act-On Software

Act-On Software is the world’s growth marketing leader, offering solutions that empower marketers to move beyond the lead and engage targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can strategize smart, effective solutions to grow their businesses and generate higher customer lifetime value – all with the fastest time-to-value. For more information, visit Act-On Software.

