LAS VEGAS, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - BitAngels (https://www.bitangels.network/), the blockchain industry’s premier global investor network since 2013, today announced the launch of BitAngels Las Vegas virtual events. BitAngels Las Vegas will host its first virtual event on June 10 at 10 am PST, featuring startup pitches and networking with like-minded professionals. Presenting companies include:





dStor, a scalable decentralized storage system built with an economic model that benefits both users and node operators.

Commons Stack, which builds commons-based microeconomies to sustain public goods.

Las Vegas-based company Axel, a data custody and security solution for the post-privacy and hyper-connected world.





This will be the first of many BitAngels Las Vegas events. Those interested in fintech, blockchain, payments and more are welcome to attend.

About BitAngels

BitAngels (https://www.bitangels.network/) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities directly from the founders. Past BitAngels funded companies include Maidsafe, Factom, Ethereum, BnkToTheFuture, Shapeshift, and Storj.

