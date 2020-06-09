NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF) (“Radisson” or the “Company") is pleased to announce it has arranged a non-brokered private placement to raise a minimum of $1,500,000. This private placement will consist of: (i) a minimum of 5,000,000 common class A shares (the “Class A shares”) priced at CAD$0.20 and (ii) a minimum of 2,762,431 charity flow-through shares (the “Québec Charity FT Shares”) priced at CAD$0.362 per Québec Charity FT Share raising a minimum of $1,500,000 (the “Offering”). The Company may elect to increase the size of the Offering by issuing additional Québec Charity FT Shares and/or Class A shares.



The company is pleased to announce that Marshall Precious Metals Fund purchased the entire current Offering.

“Marshall Precious Metals is delighted to make one of its first investments in an area that I know well from my many years in northern Quebec with Inmet Mining and Agnico-Eagle. Radisson has assembled a very accomplished management team and Board of Directors and has undertaken an aggressive exploration program on an impressive land position in one of the most prolific gold districts in the world,” said David Garofalo, Chairman and CEO of MPM Capital Management.

"We are delighted to welcome the Marshall Precious Metals Fund as a shareholder. The fund's Chairman and CEO, David Garofalo, is among the best-known names in the mining industry, thanks to an illustrious career spanning more than 30 years. He spent more than 15 years with major gold producers Agnico-Eagle and Goldcorp (more recently as the President & CEO of Goldcorp) including extensive experience in Quebec. Over the years, Mr. Garofalo has been instrumental in creating value through the exploration, development, and operation of several high-grade, world-class gold deposits. As such, we are very pleased to be one of the first investments of his new investment fund. We are grateful for his confidence in the potential of the O'Brien project and look forward to his continued support in the coming years." commented Mario Bouchard, President and CEO of Radisson mining resources Inc.

About the Marshall Precious Metals Fund and David Garofalo

The Marshall Precious Metals Fund SP, managed by MPM Capital Management, is focused on being a reliable provider of capital to exploration-stage precious metals companies globally.

David Garofalo is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Marshall Precious Metals Fund. Mr Garofalo is a globally recognized c-suite executive with 30 years of experience in the creation and growth of multi-billion dollar sustainable mining businesses across multiple continents. Recently Mr. Garofalo served as the President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Goldcorp until its US$ 10 billion merger with Newmont Mining. Prior to joining Goldcorp (2016-2019), he was President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hudbay Minerals (2010 – 2015) and prior to that he served as Senior Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Agnico Eagle (1998 – 2010). Mr. Garofalo was awarded Canada’s CFO of the Year by Financial Executives International Canada (2009) and Top Gun CFO by Brendan Wood International (2009 and 2010) and was recognized by IR Magazine with awards for Best Investor Relations by a CFO (2009 and 2010) and Best Investor Relations by a CEO (2011). Also recognized as The Northern Miner’s Mining Person of the Year for 2012. Mr. Garofalo is also currently Chairman of the Board at Great Panther Mining Limited.

Use of proceeds

The gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the Québec Charity FT Shares will be used to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses (“CEE”) that are “flow-through mining expenditures” (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) on the O’Brien gold project in the Province of Québec, which will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2020, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issue of FT Shares.

Finders’ fees

In conjunction with the offering, the company expects to pay up to 6% finders’ fee to Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.

Closing of the offering

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about July 9, 2020 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including that of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities being offered have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt’s highest-grade gold producer during its production period (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; 3D Geo-solution, July 2019).

On behalf of the board of directors

Mario Bouchard

President and CEO, director

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:



Hubert Parent-Bouchard

Corporate development

819-763-9969

hpbouchard@radissonmining.com

Certain information contained in the press release are subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, those relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the development of the O’Brien project and generally, the above “About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.” paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation’s outlook, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and future events, could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking information can be found in Radisson’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com .

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s endeavors to develop the O’Brien project and, more generally, its expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.